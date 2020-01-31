Redblacks sign quarterback Nick Arbuckle

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle for the 2021 season.

The agreement includes a $ 210,000 signing bonus with $ 420,000 and $ 430,000 in hard cash for the deal, plus a total of $ 470,000 for the first year and $ 495,000 for the second year.

Arbuckle sought a substantial raise after earning a minimum salary of $ 54,000 in 2018 and 2019. He wanted $ 400,000 or more for his new contract.

Ottawa acted for the rights to Arbuckle, a pending free agent. After the Redblacks signed Arbuckle for a new contract, Calgary received the first overall selection in the CFL draft for 2020. It should be released on February 11th.

While Bo Levi Mitchell dropped out of the lineup due to a chest injury, Arbuckle set a 4-3 record last season as a starting QB for the Calgary Stampeders. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions and ran 27 times for 76 yards and four majors.

Arbuckle visited Ottawa on the penultimate weekend in January and left on Tuesday, January 22nd. The Redblacks set up a recruitment interview to get his signature on the dotted line before their exclusive negotiation period expires in February.