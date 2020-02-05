Redblacks roll with receiver R.J. Harris another year

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Ottawa Redblacks received the recipient R.J. Harris on a one-year contract extension until the 2020 season.

Since his debut with the Redblacks in 2018, Harris has been a growing talent on Ottawa’s offensive. During 14 games last season, he secured 62 receptions for 774 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, he had his best game in week 18 against Toronto with 96 yards and a touchdown at seven receptions.

In 30 games with the Redblacks in two seasons, Harris recorded 111 receptions and 4 touchdowns, which corresponds to a total length of 1,471 meters.

Harris played college football at the University of New Hampshire and became one of the most successful recipients in the history of the UNH program. He set a school record for career receptions and in 2014 he made David Ball’s badge of honor.

27-year-old Harris was not selected in the 2015 NFL draft. He signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints and was also signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Harris signed his first CFL contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2017 while Redblacks’ current head coach, Paul LaPolice, was the offensive coordinator in the capital of Manitoba.