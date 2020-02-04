Redblack’s QB Nick Arbuckle would have rejected the New York Giants contract offer

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Ottawa Redblacks franchise quarterback Nick Arbuckle is pleased with his decision to sign in the country’s capital.

So much so that Arbuckle would have turned down an NFL offer. Arbuckle worked out for the New York Giants in December.

“Even if the giants offered me a contract, it wouldn’t be in our current situation at this point.” Everything in this league and in this country was so inviting and great for our family, ”said Arbuckle on TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa.

“It was an opportunity to train for the Giants. It was still something we discussed and felt we wanted to be in Canada. Here we want our child to be born and raised. “

The Georgia State University product was highly productive at the NCAA. Arbuckle overtook 7,651 yards, 51 touchdowns and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61.9. After Arbuckle was not selected in the 2016 NFL draft, he accepted an invitation to the Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Mini Camp. After its completion, however, he was not offered a deal.

“If you had asked me a year ago, I would no doubt have said that this is the goal. I want to go to the NFL and it has been my dream since I was a little kid,” said Arbuckle.

“But now, after everything that happened last season and everything happened to Ottawa, the idea that my wife and I are starting our family here, it is definitely a conversation we should sit down and have.”

Arbuckle signed a two-year 2021 season contract with the Redblacks that included a $ 210,000 signing bonus with $ 420,000 and $ 430,000 for the business, $ 470,000 for the first year and $ 495,000 for the second year, according to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk.

“It’s something [the NFL] that could be a possibility. In two or three years the situation in my life and in our life may be different, but the CFL is definitely a bigger part of my future than I thought. We loved every second in Canada, ”said Arbuckle.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound arbuckle modeled its quarterbacking style after Super Bowl champion Drew Brees. The 13-time Pro Bowlers checks at six feet, 209 pounds. Brees recorded 77,416 passes with 547 touchdowns versus 237 interceptions in 275 games with a completion percentage of 67.6.

“The guy I watch the most film on and the one I try to emulate the most is Drew Brees. He’s a quarterback that I have studied for many years since college, ”said Arbuckle.

“I try to repeat a lot of things in my game after his because he is such a successful quarterback and he does as I am with a height of two meters. He is someone I can contact and see what works for him and what works for me. “