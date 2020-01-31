Redblacks Ink Linebacker Avery Williams extends the contract by one year until 2020

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Ottawa Redblacks have committed linebacker Avery Williams to a one-year contract extension until the 2020 season.

Since his debut in the state capital in 2018, Williams has been a big part of the Redblacks defense. While he only played eleven games last season due to injuries, he still managed 69 duels. In 2019, Williams had his best game in week 10 against the Ticats with 12 tackles.

“Avery is the type of player you want to build a fast, physical and dominant defense around,” said Defense Coordinator Mike Benevides. “He’s a guy who barely scratched the surface of his potential, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

In 28 games with the Redblacks organization, Williams has recorded 112 duels, seven duels in the special teams and two duels.

Williams, who played college football at Temple University, was part of the 2016 Conference Championship team and the 2015 team that appeared in the Conference Championship. He ended his career at Temple with 154 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 47 games played.