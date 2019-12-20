Redblacks have two quarters that started NFL games on their bargaining list

Loading...

When the Ottawa Redblacks released 10 names from their 45-player bargaining list, seven were quarterbacks.

Two of the Ottawa QBs hold CFL rights for starting NFL games: David Blough, Detroit Lions and Devlin Hodges, Pittsburgh Steelers. The two men were not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but each appellant was placed on the list and due to injury was raised to the rank of choke.

"A guy like a Duck Hodges, we've had him on our negative list since 2017. So, this is not a guy we put out there after surfacing in Pittsburgh," said the general manager Marcel Desjardins on TSN 1200 radio in Ottawa.

"If there is a change of personnel in an NFL team, then maybe suddenly this quarterback is not what they want and all of a sudden , he is a free agent. But until that happens, we just have to assume that they are not and if they do, then that is a bonus. "

Desjardins knows that it is very difficult to say whether a given player on the negative list will potentially come north. Outside the quarterbacks, Kurt Benkart is on the injured reserve with the Atlanta Falcons, PJ Walker is a member of the Houston Roughnecks of XFL, Kenji Bahar (Monmouth University) and Roland Rivers (Slippery Rock University) finish their senior seasons in the NCAA and Eric Dungey was released by the Cleveland Browns and is a free agent.

"I would say that is the case with all the guys on our neg list, there are guys that we have had on their for a number of years and we just need to be patient with the process and sometimes it's difficult because you really want these guys, "said Desjardins.

"In most cases you won't get them and you will end up withdrawing them, that's just the reality. Some of these guys are going to make a lot of money and then come to Canada to play a lot they really don't like less. I'd say that's the exception rather than the rule that would happen. "

Dominique Davis, Will Arndt and Ross Comis are the quarters currently under contract for 2020 with the Redblacks. Perhaps one or more pivots on the negative list become available.