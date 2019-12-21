Red Wings visit the Maple Leafs after Erne's 2-goal game in Toronto

Loading...

Detroit Red Wings (9-24-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) against Toronto Maple Leafs (18-14-4, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: The Toronto Maple Leafs receive Detroit after Adam Erne scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Maple Leafs are 6-5-1 against the rest of their division. Toronto serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jake Muzzin leads them an average of 0.7.

The Red Wings are 3: 6: 0 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Detroit is the last team in the league with an average of just 6.1 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads her with 24 total points.

In their last encounter on November 27, Toronto won 6-0. Andreas Johnsson scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMER: Auston Matthews scored 38 total points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has scored 10 points for Toronto in the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 assists and scored 28 points. Robby Fabbri has scored five goals in his last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, an average of two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes, giving up 3.9 goals per game with 0.887 percent savings.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, an average of 3.4 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 minutes, while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a saving of 0.911 percent.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Tyson Barrie: day after day (ankle).

Red wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

