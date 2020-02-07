Reports: Red Sox to call Ron Roenicke manager

Updated: 12:45 PM EST February 7, 2020

The Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke as their next manager, but are waiting for MLB to complete its investigation into the 2018 team before making an announcement, the Boston Globe reported, citing a league source. Roenicke, 63, was the team’s bench coach for two seasons under Alex Cora. The Red Sox told SportsCenter 5 that their search query for management has not yet been completed and they will respond to the completion of the search. Cora and the Red Sox agreed to separate January 14 after he was involved in the sign-stealing scandal of the Houston Astros. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Cora was “an active participant” in the schedule of Astros during their run to the 2017 World Series title. Manfred has withheld discipline from Cora until a separate investigation was made into allegations that the Red Sox electronics used to steal signs in 2018 when they won the World Series title.Roenicke, who coached the 2018 championship team, has yet to be approved in the MLB investigation that is underway.Roenicke was the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers 2015. In his debut season, he led the Brewers to their first National League Central title in 2011 and a franchise record of 96 wins. He finished second in the NL Manager of the Year vote that year. The Red Sox equipment truck left Monday from Fenway Park to Fort Myers, Florida, prior to spring training. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report February 12, while position players are set to arrive five days later.

