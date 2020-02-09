Red Sox signs Benintendi for $ 10 million, two-year deal

The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with Andrew Benintendi by signing the outfielder for a $ 10 million, two-year contract Saturday. The 25-year-old Benintendi hit .277 with 51 homers and 259 RBI’s in his first three-plus seasons in the big leagues. In 2018, he led all players with 15 points in the late season, helping the Red Sox win the World Series. His game-ending catch in Game 4 of the ALCS was The Associated Press “Play of the Year”. Last year, he hit .266 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez is the only remaining Red Sox player who is still scheduled for an arbitration hearing.

