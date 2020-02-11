Red Sox officially makes Mookie Betts and David Price trading with Dodgers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Mookie Betts and David Price are Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Boston Red Sox are tax evaders.

Boston and Los Angeles closed the on-again, off-again deal that sends the AL MVP and AL Cy Young winner to the West Coast Monday night – just hours before the Red Sox are scheduled to open spring training.

The #RedSox today traded OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price along with cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C / INF Connor Wong.

– Red Sox (@RedSox) 11 February 2020

The Dodgers hope the players will be the missing pieces after seven straight divisional championships have all ended their first World Series title since 1988. The Red Sox have already achieved their main goal of the low season: more than $ 70 million in salary are below the collective tax threshold of baseball for 2020.

“Our mission, our role as a department, is to consistently compete year after year and enable ourselves to win as many championships as we can,” said Chaim Bloom, chief of the Red Sox baseball. “That is behind everything we do. And we can only achieve that goal with a talent base at all levels of the organization that is deep, broad and sustainable.”

The Red Sox receives outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects: infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. According to a person who knows the deal, Boston will send cash to the Dodgers, reportedly half of the $ 96 million owed for the next three seasons.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the financial conditions were not public.

In five full big league seasons, 27-year-old Betts received MVP votes five times, finished second once and won the AL honor in 2018; he is a four-fold Gold Glove winner. But he will earn $ 27 million this season, the last before he qualifies for a free agency, and he has already rejected a nine-digit extension.

“With Mookie there was never a point where we pushed him out to shop. We had to be open to all options,” Bloom said at the team’s spring training complex. “Once it was clear that especially the Dodgers would become very aggressive, it was logical to participate.”

Price, 34, is Cy Young twice second and 2012 winner. He was also second for the World Series MVP when the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in 2018 after their franchise record 108 regular season wins.

But he only made 22 starts last season – only two after July 30 – with wrist injuries. By handing over his salary to Betts, the Red Sox has fallen below the $ 208 million threshold, allowing them to avoid the collective bargaining tax on baseball this year and lower the rate if they go over in 2021.

Owner John Henry said in September, after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015, that the Red Sox should be “under the CBT”. Team president Sam Kennedy later reversed the comments and said it was “a goal but not a mandate.”

“We expect to fully compete in 2020,” Bloom said Monday. “The front-line talent on our selection can play with everyone.”

Verdugo hit .294 with 44 RBI’s and 12 home runs in 106 games before a back injury ended his season early in August. Downs hit .276 with 24 homers and 86 RBI’s on Single- and Double-A last year.

“He has the chance to become a complete player who can really affect us,” Bloom said.

Wong hit .281 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs in Single and Double-A.

“He has made many offensive strides,” Bloom said. “If you have really good athletes behind the plate, those guys can sometimes surpass what you expect offensive.”

The Red Sox remain without a manager for three weeks after firing Alex Cora for his role in the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal; Major League Baseball did not disclose the results of its investigation to see if Cora implemented a similar scheme when it took over in Boston in ’18.

Red Sox-pitchers and catchers must report for the spring training on Tuesday.