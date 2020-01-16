Red Sox manager Alex Cora shot into a sign-stealing scandal | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who fired an hour after Manfred suspended them for the 2020 season because of their role in the cheat schedule. Cora met with Boston management on Tuesday and issued a release saying they had “agreed to separate from each other.”

“Given the findings and the statement made by the commissioner, we jointly decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club in the future,” the team said in a statement attributed to owner John Henry, president Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora.

The team called a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to tackle the scandal, leaving less than a month without a manager before pitchers and catchers had to report for spring training.

Bench coach Ron Roenicke, who led the Milwaukee Brewers for five years, is the most experienced member of the current coaching staff; former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek has also been mentioned as a possible replacement.

By suspending Luhnow and Hinch, Manfred said he was withholding Cora’s punishment until he completed a separate investigation into allegations that the Red Sox stole in 2018. That investigation will be continued; Cora and the Red Sox can both be penalized extra.

“We agreed today that saying goodbye was best for the organization,” Cora said in a statement from the team. “I don’t want to be a distraction for the Red Sox while they continue.”

New manager Mets and former Astros player Carlos Beltrán was also involved with Manfred in his report Monday – the only player mentioned. Manfred decided that no player would be disciplined for breaking rules that prohibit the use of electronics to steal the catchers’ signs in 2017 after imposing fines against Boston and the New York Yankees.

The Mets refused to comment on the status of Beltrán.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros and again in 2018 to the Red Sox.

“All clubs have been asked by Major League Baseball not to comment on today’s penalty for the Houston Astros because it is inappropriate to comment on discipline imposed on another club,” Los Angeles said in a statement Monday night . “The Dodgers have also been asked not to comment on misconduct during the 2017 World Series and will not comment further at this time.”

As a member of the Boston champion club in 2007, Cora was hired in November 2017 to take over a Red Sox team that won back-to-back AL East titles in 2016-17, but did not move in the post-season under John Farrell.

Cora led the team to a franchise record of 108 regular season wins in 2018 and the fourth World Series title in 15 years. The Red Sox defeated a few 100-win teams in the Yankees and Astros in the AL playoffs and then defeated the Dodgers in a five-game World Series to make Cora the first Puerto Rican manager to win a championship and the fifth manager to to guide a team to a title in its first season.

He was rewarded by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski with a new contract with an additional guaranteed season in 2021, a deal with a club option for 2022.

Dombrowski was fired in September after the Red Sox stumbled to a record of 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He was replaced this off-season by former Tampa Bay Rays director Chaim Bloom, who started the search for a new manager.

“This is a sad day for us,” said Henry, Werner and Kennedy in a statement. “Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for its impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his important contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico. “

The scandal – but not the severity of the punishment – is reminiscent of the sign-stealing schedule of the New England Patriots in 2007, in which the team recorded opposing coaches on video to decipher their signals. The NFL imposed a fine of $ 250,000 on the Patriots and imposed a first-round design choice on them, and also coach Bill Belichick $ 500,000.

The departure of Cora means that 10 of the 30 Major League teams will start the 2020 season with a new manager. The new Boston manager will be the fifth in 10 seasons.

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press