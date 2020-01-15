Red Sox manager Alex Cora sacked in sign theft scandal

BOSTON – Alex Cora has previously been identified as a leader in an illegal panel theft system when he was with the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox did not wait to see what punishment Major League Baseball could inflict on him for possibly bringing a similar plan with him to Boston.

Cora was fired by the team he led to the 2018 World Series title on Tuesday evening, a day after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “an active participant” in cheating the Astros when ‘He was a bench coach in Houston.

Manfred mentioned Cora by name 11 times in a nine-page report, saying that he “created and executed” the scheme in which Houston used a central field camera to decode the signals from the pitchers, then hit on a trash can to relay the hitting signs so they know what type of terrain was coming.

The Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, making the announcement an hour after Manfred suspended them for the 2020 season for their roles in the cheat scheme. Cora met with Boston management on Tuesday and they issued a statement saying they had “mutually agreed to separate”.

“Based on the commissioner’s findings and decision, we have collectively decided that it will not be possible for Alex to effectively run the club in the future,” said the team in a statement attributed to owner John Henry, President Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora. .

The team called a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to deal with the scandal, which found itself without a manager less than a month before the pitchers and wrestlers showed up for spring training.

Bench coach Ron Roenicke, who has spent five years managing the Milwaukee Brewers, is the most experienced member of the current coaching staff; former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek was also mentioned as a possible replacement.

By suspending Luhnow and Hinch, Manfred said he was suspending Cora’s sentence until a separate investigation into the charges the Red Sox stole in 2018 has been completed. This investigation will continue; Cora and the Red Sox could both face additional penalties.

“We agreed today that the separation was the best thing for the organization,” Cora said in a team statement. “I don’t want to be a distraction for the Red Sox as they move forward.”

New Mets manager and former Astros player Carlos Beltrán was also implicated by Manfred in his report on Monday – the only player mentioned. Manfred has decided that no player will be penalized for breaking the rules prohibiting the use of electronics to steal catcher’s boards in 2017 after imposing penalties on Boston and the New York Yankees.

The Mets declined to comment on the status of Beltrán.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros and again in 2018 to the Red Sox.

“All clubs have been asked by Major League Baseball not to comment on the punishment inflicted on the Houston Astros today because it is inappropriate to comment on discipline imposed on another club,” Los Angeles said in a statement on Monday. evening. “The Dodgers have also been asked not to comment on any wrongdoing during the 2017 World Series and will have no further comments at this time.”

A member of the Boston Championship club in 2007, Cora was hired in November 2017 to take over a Red Sox team that won two consecutive AL East titles in 2016-17, but did not advance to the playoffs under John Farrell.

Cora led the team to 108 regular season franchise records and their fourth World Series title in 15 years. Red Sox defeated pair of 100 Yankees and Astros wins in AL playoffs, then defeated Dodgers in five-game world series to make Cora first Puerto Rican coach championship and the fifth coach to guide a team to a title in its first season.

He was rewarded by the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, with a new contract adding an additional season guaranteed in 2021, an agreement that included a club option for 2022.

Dombrowski was laid off in September after the Red Sox stumbled to an 84-78 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He was replaced this offseason by former Tampa Bay Rays manager Chaim Bloom , who will direct the search for a new manager. .

“It is a sad day for us,” said Henry, Werner and Kennedy in a statement. “Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for its impact on our franchise. We will miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico. “

The scandal – but not the severity of the punishment – is reminiscent of the New England Patriots’ 2007 sign theft plan, in which the team filmed opposing coaches to decipher their signals. The NFL fined the Patriots $ 250,000 and gave them a first-round pick, as well as a fine of $ 500,000 for coach Bill Belichick.

Texas Rangers All-Star pitcher Mike Minor picked up a phone call on Twitter to Cora, who insisted that Minor was “playing the game the wrong way” when the left-hander encouraged a teammate to drop a pop-up against Boston during its last departure in 2019 so that Minor can continue its 200th withdrawal from the season.

“But he’s playing the game the right way …” wrote Minor.

Cora’s departure means that 10 of the 30 major league teams will start the 2020 season with a new manager. The new Boston manager will be his fifth in 10 seasons.