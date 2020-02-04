Looking for a new manager, the Boston Red Sox look for candidates within the organization. Sources tell Duke Castiglione of SportsCenter 5 that the Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke and third baseball coach Carlos Febles have interviewed for their open manager job. Roenicke and Febles were chosen by former Boston manager Alex Cora to be part of his first Major League staff on November 2, 2017. They have both served the Red Sox in their respective roles for the past two seasons. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that Oakland Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay, who played for parts of two seasons for the Red Sox, interviewed for the Boston manager job last week, but is no longer in the race. Cora and the Red Sox agreed to divorce January 14 after he was involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Majestic League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Cora was “an active participant” in the Astros plan during their run to the 2017 World Series t ITEL. Cora, 44, led the Red Sox to a World Series championship and a franchise record of 108 regular season wins in his first season with the team in 2018. He became only the fifth MLB manager to win a title in his first season and the first from Puerto Rico to win the World Series. Roenicke, 63, was the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers for five seasons from 2011 to 2015. In his debut season, he led the Brewers to their first National League Central title in 2011 and a 96-franchise record win. He finished second in the NL Manager of the Year vote that year. Febles, 43, has been coaching in the Red Sox minor league system for 11 years before joining Boston’s Major League Coaching staff. He has 904 minor league matches and several players currently on the Red Sox roster, including Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis. Manfred has withheld discipline from Cora until a separate investigation was made into allegations that the Red Sox used electronics to steal plates in 2018 when they won the World Series title. Roenicke and Febles, both coach of the 2018 championship team, have yet to be approved in the MLB investigation, which is still ongoing.

