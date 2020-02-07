Red Sox enters spring without minus Mookie Betts, David Price, manager

Well, that escalated quickly. In the 15 months since winning the World Series, the Boston Red Sox MVP winner Mookie Betts and once ace David Price traded in, manager Alex Cora lost in a cheat and the baseball boss fired the best team in franchise history. With less than a week before pitchers and catchers would report to spring training, the Red Sox agreed to the terms of a deal that will send Betts and Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Alex Verdugo and Gemini throws prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston. They will be in the dugout among the new faces; the manager, who was not hired when the equipment truck left Fenway Park on Monday, could be another. It was a staggering and sudden sacrifice of the coming season for a team that won a 108-game franchise record and the fourth World Series in 15 years in 2018. And it came on the altar of the collective bargaining tax of baseball, which is one of the richest teams in the sport convinced to lower their payroll below the $ 208 million threshold to save money. Now the Red Sox have a new opening in the right field, which will probably be filled by Verdugo, and a spot in the rotation, which probably will not be filled by Graterol. In the line-up there is little else to pick up, but without Betts and Prince on the selection, the AL East title is also not: If they are not here this year, they will come back, “said Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner from the owners’ meetings. “I think it didn’t surprise me just because there was so much talk about it. I cannot really speak with the decision-making process, but it should be a difficult and a complicated one. NEW LOOKVerdugo hit .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBI’s in 106 games for the Dodgers before a back injury ended its season in early August. He will be Jackie Bradley Jr. and accompany Andrew Benintendi in an outside field that had been one of Boston’s greatest strengths. . The fifth place is up for grabs; it can be Darwinzon Hernandez and it can be an opener. Kevin Plawecki comes in as a backup catcher. Oh, and someone will try to be the third consecutive Red Sox manager to win the World Series in his first season at the bank in Boston. ROOKIES TO WATCHGraterol is a top 100 prospect who reached 102 mph last year during a callout in September, when he had an ERA of 4.66. Bobby Dalbec, who hit .239 last year with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in Double- and Triple-A, was able to make a selection as an extra bat and back-up at the corner infield. THEY ARE SETTING The set-up is largely the same as last year. – and the 2018 champions: catcher Christian Vazquez, first baseman Mitch Moreland, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, and Bradley Jr. and Benintendi returning to the outfield. maybe forever. The 2008 AL MVP has played only nine games in the last two seasons, and he had another setback in his rehab this offseason that could be the end of his career. They also need a closer relationship with Brandon Workman (10-1, 1.88 ERA, 16 saves, 73 games) last season with most of the ninth inning. ON DECK The Red Sox open the regular season in Toronto on March 26. After four games against the Blue Jays, they go to Baltimore three times for the home opener against the White Sox on April 2.

