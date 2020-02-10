Red Sox, Dodgers reach new agreement to send Mookie, Price to LA

The trade saga about the Boston Red Sox and two of their biggest stars seems to be finally over, according to several reports. The Red Sox will indeed trade outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Jeff Jeff of ESPN Passan. The package that Boston will receive from Los Angeles includes outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects: infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. Passan said the players involved in the deal have been notified. Chad Jennings, of The Athletic, reports that the Red Sox pays the Dodgers half of the remaining $ 96 million salary, a term agreed in the initial trade agreement that went through. The two teams had a similar deal on Tuesday night that related to the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox would receive Verdugo and Twins-pitcher Brusdar Graterol, but Boston was worried about Graterol’s injury history and his long-term outlook as a starting pitcher. Minnesota reportedly offered the Red Sox one more of its prospects in the deal, but it was a player that was not ranked among the 10 best prospects of the Twins. There were also rumors that Boston’s ownership of the deal hit when they saw the kickback for trading in the 2018 American League Most Valuable Player – Betts – and Price, a starting pitcher who played a big role in Boston in winning the 2018 World Series, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. In the original deal, the Twins were set to receive starting pitcher Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers while Los Angeles ended with Betts and Price. As a result of the loss of trading with three teams, the Dodgers and Twins decided to make their own deal, according to Rosenthal. Rosenthal reports that Los Angeles is sending Maeda and $ 10 million to Minnesota in exchange for Graterol, a low-level minor league prospect and a competitive balance sheet design choice, which, according to Passan, will be the 67th choice in the 2020 version. Now that the betting and prize deal seems to go ahead, the Dodgers are also reportedly pulling the trigger on another deal that was delayed due to the failure of the initial three-team deal. Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling are now likely to be sent a headline package to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo and another prospect. in both transactions being finalized, MLB Players Association has upset executive director Tony Clark and Angels owner Arte Moreno. “The proposed transactions between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels must be resolved and without further delay,” Clark said in a statement released on Saturday. “The events of this past week have wrongly affected the lives of multiple players in one “Many consider the Boston movement to send Betts and Price to Los Angeles as a salary deposit, as team drivers expressed the desire to lower the payroll to stay below the luxury tax threshold. Batters, 27, is in his last year of arbitration and received a $ 20 million deal last year, which means he could get a salary between $ 25 million and $ 30 million for the 2020 season, and he is also on his way to a free agency after the 2020 season. quadruple All-Star and quadruple Gold Glove prize winner played in 794 Major League games, all with the Red Sox, and has a .301 batting average with 139 home runs, 229 dou blaze, 613 points scored and 470 points scored. Prijs, 34, joined the Red Sox after signing a seven-year deal of $ 217 million on December 4, 2015. He owes $ 96 million over the next three years. He is a five-time All-Star and former AL Cy Young Award winner who has played the last four seasons of his 12-year Major League career with the Red Sox. In 2018, he won the AL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award after placing a 16-7 win-loss record with a 3.58 earned average and 177 strikeouts. He finished with a 3-1 record in the postseason of 2018 with a 3.46 ERA and threw 23 strikeouts in 26 innings. Verdugo, 23, completed his first full big league season in 2019 and played parts of the two previous seasons with the Dodgers. He played in 106 games last year and batted .294 with 12 home runs, 22 doubles and 44 runs batted in. He missed most of the last two months of the season due to injuries. 21, is rated as the 44th best baseball prospect on the way to the 2020 season, according to MLB Pipline. He finished the 2019 season as the Dodgers fifth best prospect after hitting .276 with 24 home runs, 86 beaten points and 92 scored points on Single-A and Double-A ball, with most of his playing time on the Class A Advanced level. He is the younger brother of Red Sox prospect Jerry Downs, a first baseman, and is named after the New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. He usually played shortstop and second base in his three-year professional career, but there is a possibility that he could be a major league center fielder, according to his reconnaissance profile. 23, 2019 ended as the 28th prospect in the 2019 system of the Dodgers, according to MLB Pipeline, after he struck .281 with 24 homers, 82 RBI and scored 56 points in Single-A and Double-A. He played more games at Double-A level than Jeter Downs. Graterol, 21, according to MLB Pipleine, scores as the 83rd best prospect in Major League Baseball in 2020. He finished 2019 as the best pitching prospect of Minnesota and their third best prospect after throwing 10 games in relief for the Twins last season. He set an 1-1 record with a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings. His fastball was an average of 99 mph and reached a speed of 102 mph. According to his MLB Pipeline scouting report, Graterol was developed as starting pitcher by the Twins when he signed with the team in 2014 from his native Venezuela. a fastball that was easily in the upper 90s, despite a previous Tommy John operation, but was delayed by a shoulder injury at the Double-A level in 2019 and worked out of the bullpen when he returned from the injury. Boston has not officially hired a new manager, but reportedly hires Ron Roenicke, who has served as the team’s bench coach for the past two seasons, to become the next skipper. Former manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox agreed to separate on January 14 after he was involved in the sign-stealing scandal of the Houston Astros. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Cora was “an active participant” in the Astros schedule during their run for the 2017 World Series title. Manfred has withheld discipline from Cora until a separate investigation was made into allegations of the Red Sox electronics used to steal signs in 2018 when they won the World Series title.Roenicke, who coached the 2018 championship team, has yet to be cleared in the MLB investigation that is underway. Red Sox pitchers and catchers are set to report on spring training in Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday, while position players arrive five days later.

– Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

– Chad Jennings (@ chadjennings22) February 9, 2020

– Jon Heyman (@ JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

