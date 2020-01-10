Red Sox and Mookie Betts Avoid Arbitration With $ 27 Million Year Contract, ESPN Says

Loading...

Updated: 2:48 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Boston Red Sox and Mookie Betts bypassed wage arbitration, agreeing to $ 27 million year deal on Friday, ESPN reported, citing even quadruple All-Star and quadruple sources Gold Glove. The winner is self-service after the 2020 season, Red Sox baseball director Chaim Bloom told Duke Castiglione of SportsCenter 5 this week that the team wanted to keep him on the list. “He is everything you would want from a player. I know this organization has been feeling for a long time and I have come here with the same feeling: we want it here as long as possible,” he said. The team also signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for a $ 11 million, one-year contract and relieves Matt Barnes for a $ 3 million contract and Heath Hembree for a $ 1.6 million contract, ESPN reported, citing sources. outfielder Andrew Benintendi or launchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Workman.

Red Sox baseball chief Chaim Bloom told Duke Castiglione of SportsCenter 5 this week that the team wanted to keep him on the list.

“He is everything you would want from a player. I know this organization has been feeling for a long time and I have come here with the same feeling: we want it here as long as possible,” he said.

Boston has not reached an agreement with outfielder Andrew Benintendi or the pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Workman.

