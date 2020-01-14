Red Sox and Alex Cora split in the middle of an investigation for cheating

The Red Sox and Alex Cora mutually agreed to split Tuesday amid the Major League Baseball investigation into the team using electronic devices to steal signs from 2018-2019.

“I want to thank (team owner) John (Henry), (President) TO M (Werner), (CEO) sat (Kennedy), the players, our coaching staff and the entire Red Sox organization, “Cora said in the release.” … My two years as a manager were the best years of my life. “

The announcement came one day after The MLB imposed sanctions on the Astros for using a central camera to steal signs from 2017 to 2019. As part of the punishment, the director general Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have both been suspended for one year. Shortly after the announcement of their suspensions, the owner of Astros Jim Crane pulled both.

Luhnow said in a statement on Monday that the sign theft initiative “was not planned or led by baseball management”, but rather “carried out by lower level employees working with the bench coach” . Cora was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017.

As MLB’s investigation into the alleged theft of Red Sox signs continues, it is believed that Cora will face a sentence at least comparable to Luhnow and Hinch. As a result, the Red Sox decided it was time to move on. The investigation started earlier this month.

Cora spent two seasons as a manager of the Red Sox, winning 108 games and the World Series in 2018. They went 84-78 and missed the playoffs in 2019.

Cora is the brother of the Pirates’ third base coach Joey Cora.

