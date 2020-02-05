Red Sox agrees to trade Mookie, Price to Dodgers, ESPN reports

It seems that four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts will not play in a Boston Red Sox uniform this season, after weeks of speculation about his future. The Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a blockbuster deal that would send Betts and Red Sox starting pitcher David Price to the Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Passan was also the first to report that the Minnesota Twins are the third team involved in the trade, awaiting medical assessments. Red Sox All-Star J.D. Martinez tweeted a sad emoji face shortly after the trade agreement news was announced. Betts and Price were protagonists in the run from Boston to the 2018 World Series title. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report that the Red Sox in return receives a package with Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol from the Twins. Rosenthal said Los Angeles sends starting pitcher Kenta Maeda to Minnesota as part of the trade. He also reports that the Los Angeles Angels Dodgers outfielder will receive Joc Pederson in a separate deal. Both Passan and Rosenthal report that the Red Sox will send “substantial money” to the Dodgers. Betts, 27, is in his final year of arbitration and received a $ 20 million deal last year, meaning he could get a salary between $ 25 million and $ 30 million for the 2020 season. He played in 794 Major League games. games, all with the Red Sox, and has a .301 batting average with 139 home runs, 229 doubles, 613 runs scored and 470 runs batted in. “This Guy is one of the best players in the game,” said Chaim Bloom, chief baseball officer of Red Sox. “I have to value him too much as an opponent. It is never a comfortable feeling (as an opponent) when he is in action, and what makes him so great is how versatile his skills are.” Betts, the American League 2018 Most Valuable Player, is also available for free agency after the 2020 season. Price, 34, is a five-time All-Star and former AL Cy Young Award winner who will be the last four seasons of his 12-year-old Major League career has played with the Red Sox. In 2018, he won the AL’s Comeback Player of the Annual prize after placing a 16-7 win-loss record with a 3.58 earned run average and 177 strikeouts. Price ended with a 3-1 record in the post-season of 2018 with a 3.46 ERA and pitched 23 strikeouts in 26 innings. Many thought he deserved to win the 2018 World Series MVP Award after going 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings against the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. The World Series MVP award went instead to Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce, although Price did win the Babe Ruth Award, which is handed out by the New York City chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to the MLB player with the best performance in the late season. During his time in Boston, Price went 46-24 with a 3.84 ERA and 609 strikeouts. He joined the Red Sox after signing a seven-year deal of $ 217 million on December 4, 2015. He will owe $ 96 million for the next three Red Henry Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner trying to get the team to get them to lower the payroll to get below the $ 208 million luxury tax threshold. But even with Rick Porcello at the New York Mets and the Pablo Sandoval contract finally out of the books, Boston expected a $ 227 million salary in 2020, according to a FanGraphs projection. Glob has told SportCenter 5 that the organization hopes to achieve that goal, but he also plans to have a very competitive team this year. “It is certainly a goal that we would like to get under it, but I think this fits in with our big goal of running a consistently great product there,” Bloom said. “If we are going to do that, we want to make sure that we are very keen on how we handle our resources. So that is all part of it and at the same time it is not something we are looking for. to give, just to do it. “Verdugo, 23, completed his first full big league season in 2019 and played parts of the two previous seasons with the Dodgers. He played in 106 games last year and batted .294 with 12 home runs, 22 doubles and 44 runs batted in. He missed most of the last two months of the season due to injuries. Graterol made his MLB-debut on September 1, 2019 and pitched that season in 10 games for the Twins. He set an 1-1 record with a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings. According to MLB Pipeline, the 21-year-old resident of Venezuela is considered the 83rd best baseball prospect in 2020. He ended 2019 as the best pitching prospect of Minnesota and their third best prospect in general. Graterol was developed as a starting pitcher by the Twins with a fastball that easily sits in the upper 90s. In his big league games last year, fastball averaged 99 mph and reached a top of 102 mph.

