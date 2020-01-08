Loading...

The Boston Red Sox promise to “cooperate fully” with a Major League Baseball investigation into allegations that the team illegally used the rehearsal room to steal billboards during the 2018 World Series Championship season. Red Sox illegally used their video replay room in 2018 to try to steal sign sequences from opposing teams, Athletic reported. According to the article, three sources saw players visiting the video room for this purpose during the regular season. The sequences are the signs that a catcher poses for the pitcher, and they can change depending on the situation. Teams have often tried to steal these signs, but the use of video technology is not authorized by the MLB. “aware of allegations suggesting improper use of our video room,” the Red Sox wrote in a statement. “We take these allegations seriously and will cooperate fully with the MLB as they investigate the matter.” The Red Sox were penalized by the league in 2017 for using an Apple Watch to steal signs given by a Yankees catcher. Red Sox director Alex Cora was also involved in a sign theft investigation while he was with the Houston Astros. According to a Sports Illustrated report, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called the Houston investigation last month “probably the most thorough investigation the commissioner’s office has ever undertaken.” “We will investigate the Red Sox allegations with the same rigor and vigor as we did in Houston,” Manfred told SI on Tuesday. Like the Astros, the Red Sox face severe discipline because the activities in question occurred after two warnings from the MLB that involved illegal use of the technology: one in September 2017 and another more stringent regulation in March 2018.

