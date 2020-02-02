Red Robinson looks back on his last day on-air in a new book

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – It is almost three years since Red Robinson put up his headphones for the last time and since then the radio in Vancouver is no longer the same. Now the story of his last show is told in a new book.

When we last spoke with Robinson, he signed after his more than 60 years of experience in his Red Rock Diner show.

In the summer of 2017, his beloved CISL changed ownership, from Newcap to Rogers, and also changed the formats, from oldies to Sportsnet 650.

Now that last air shift is the subject of the book, Red Robinson: The Last Broadcast.

LISTEN: Save Robinson

Biographer Robin Brunet weaves a play-by-play of the show and flashes back and forth throughout Robinson’s career.

“This book has Pat O’Day in it, Bruce Allen and myself,” Robinson explains. “And we look back at how (radio) was and then brought it to the present.”

When asked what radio is missing today, Robinson naturally answers with one word: personality.

“I joined the business because I was in contact with who was in the broadcast. And I think that’s missing, “he says. “You know, you don’t have personality types. You have a few, but not that many.”

But don’t think Robinsoren is stuck in the past.

Thanks to good friend and business partner Phil Mackesy, he is present on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and SoundCloud.

He also pulls up when the subject of podcasting comes up. “Oh, I’m all for it,” he says. “There must be something where we communicate with each other. And that’s always what I was about.”

The inevitable question is, does Robinson miss being on-air? “Yes, no, I miss it. Of course! You know, it’s like saying to a painter, “Put the brush down!”

Admittedly, at the age of 82, he doesn’t go around as often as before, but he’s not exactly around either, with his thumbs.

“I have my own office and I go there every day. You have to do something ‘, he explains. “You know, the woman doesn’t want you to hang around like a sick dog and vomit on the rug. You know what I mean,” he says with his trademark.

No chat with Robinson would be complete without advice.

“If you are young and have an ambition, because whatever it is, mine was radio, you can achieve it, but you have to dedicate yourself to the statement that you could fail.”

Search for Red Robinson: The Last Broadcast from Friesen Books.