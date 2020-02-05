Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Show your hearty Valentine how sweet he or she is with a Valentine’s Day box with the beloved Cheddar Bay cookies from Red Lobster.

From 10 February you can show your partner (or yourself) how much you care about by ordering half a dozen cookies on the Red Lobster website and picking them up at the nearest Red Lobster location.

The heart-shaped, limited-release box with the text “You are my lobster” is an add-on of $ 1 and is available while supplies last.

“Whether it’s a hearty surprise for your loved one or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, president and chief concept officer. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it is easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone:” You are my lobster. “

See the Red Lobster website for more information.

28.538335

-81.379236

.