Red-hot London Knights return to St. Catharines to play postponed game again

Goalkeeper Tucker Tynan of the Niagara IceDogs.

Tucker Tynan will not be in the Niagara net for Tuesday’s rematch, but he certainly remains in the minds of the London Knights.

London will return to St. Catharines to repeat the December 12 tilt that was postponed after Tynan sustained a horrible leg injury that caused the hockey world to pray for its recovery. The 17-year-old rookie goalkeeper was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening wound after being launched by a skate and undergoing emergency surgery to repair a torn thigh muscle.

It ended the promising American debut season, but he hopes to play for the IceDogs again in the fall. London led 2-1 early in the second period at the time of the incident, but the Ontario Hockey League announced that the game would be played again in its entirety on Tuesday.

In the following month and a half, the knights re-established themselves as one of the best teams in the competition and are supported by top scorer Connor McMichael, the reigning player of the competition of the week. They lead the Western Conference rankings and wear a seasonal eight-game winning streak in the competition.

Niagara, on the other hand, exchanged world junior hero Akil Thomas and Predator’s first-rounder Philip Tomasino as part of a major renovation. They are losers of five consecutive and have given up 17 goals in their past two games.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. at Meridian Center.