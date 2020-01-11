Red-hot Calgary Flames goalkeeper Talbot is eager to start against Oilers

Loading...

Cam Talbot admitted what is clear to spectators since the calendar reversed to 2020.

It’s also something the 32-year-old Calgary Flames netminder had been looking for since he made a pact with the team on July 1 when he started new in a new city with a new National Hockey League team.

“My confidence is pretty high now,” Talbot said after an optional morning skate at Scotiabank Saddledome. “I feel that I play hockey as well as I have played in my career. I feel that I am back to myself. I play aggressively when needed, more conservative when needed, I feel that I read the piece in front of me The boys make it easy for me to do that and I feel that everything in our zone gets a pretty good picture of our boys and they do great for me.

“With this I can play my game.”

His game was partly the backbone of the last two consecutive victories of the Flames, including Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild, and one of the reasons why they are 4-0-0.

But deeper than that, his game is finally back to where he – and the team – want it to be.

A silent presence and six-foot-four, 196 pounds. athletic form is part of his natural skills, while his strong mental focus has enabled him to position himself well in his fold to anticipate the game.

Making saves, when Talbot is in this kind of groove, is the easy part.

“So he’s in a position where the puck can hit him a lot and he doesn’t have to make a rescue where he dives to make something happen,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward. “He is square and he is ready. I think the combination of how he is naturally a calm person. He is really focused now.

“And he has great athletics, but what he can do with his head now, he is able to play very simply and very quietly and very large.”

Everything about Talbot right now suggests that he deserves a third-like start, which happens to be Saturday’s Battle of Alberta (8:00 PM, CBC, Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 960), coincidentally against the team that decides to sign Mikko Koskinen again almost a year ago and in turn send Talbot to the Philadelphia Flyers (in the middle of a match).

At the time, Talbot was hot and cold and it didn’t help that he was rarely deployed after joining the Flyers, a team looking for a playoff spot.

The low season saw a change.

He and wife Kelly and their twins, Landon and Sloane, packed their Edmonton home and traveled the QEII for a new start. He reunited with his Hamilton-based goalkeeper coach Pat Di Pronio, with whom he has been working since he was ten.

Talbot promised to return to his old self, somewhat like the man who started 73 regular season games for the Oilers in 2016-17 and set a 42-22-8 record and a 2.39 goals – against an average and .919 saving percentage. Then another 13 in play-offs.

He wanted to prove that he was not the man of 2018-19 with DIE figures – a 3.36 goals against average and .893 savings percentage and 10-15-3 record in 31 games with Edmonton and a 1-2 with a 3.70 goals average and .881 savings percentage in Philadelphia.

“It was really hard for my self-confidence,” Talbot said last year. “Of course I had a good year in Edmonton. Swapped the Phase last year against Philly and hardly played. That weighs on you as the goalkeeper.

“But last summer I just tried to return to my roots. I knew I still had it in me. I don’t believe you lose the ability to play the position, it’s just mental. You simply charge. “

Perhaps it was a good thing that Rittich had kicked off this year, allowing Talbot to regain his confidence. Maybe it all led to this moment, with Saturday’s game up for grabs.

After Friday’s training, the Flames had not yet made a decision about a starter or at least had not made it public, but there are arguments to go both ways.

Talbot is the hot hand with a 3-0-0 record in January and has stopped 97 of 102 shots on the net, including 42 in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Wild. The angle against his former team is also considerable.

Rittich was meanwhile excellent when he was the starter on December 27 in a win with 5-1 Flames. He has rejected 28 of 29 attempts. The only shot that defeated him was a out-of-this-world tip from Connor McDavid.

There is some irony in the fact that Talbot’s predecessor, Mike Smith, could start against the previous team for the Oilers, although head coach Dave Tippett also did not show his cards on Friday.

But there is a team-wide sense of confidence in their current depth in the net, which, Ward believes, will help them along the trajectory and enable them to maximize tranquility without sacrificing results.

Especially in a Pacific Division collision with two teams with identical records (24-17-5).

“Our goal is like everyone else’s,” Ward said. “We want a strong finish, so we are one of the teams that are a play-off team towards the end. I really believe in today’s time that you need two guys who can play the position to get your best chance – not only to get into play-offs, but also to make a long play-off run. “

And, it seems, Talbot is also ready for the occasion.

At least he is ready for Saturday when he is called.

“To get the chance to play these guys, it would be a lot of fun for me,” Talbot said. “They are guys you’ve played with for so long and I have a lot of friends there. Especially with the way the rankings are, it’s a huge game. I don’t just want to play against the Oilers, I also want it for the two points “

