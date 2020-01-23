Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 beta is arriving

Red Hat has just announced that it will release the next beta for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2. Even at this early stage, RHEL 8.2 looks like a release that most Red Hat users want to use.

As Red Hat sysadmin Christian Labisch noted, the ability to register your system, link and install RHEL subscriptions from the Content Delivery Network (CDN) before the package installation is “a huge improvement”.

You can use this release with both interactive GUI installations and automated Kickstart installations. It offers many benefits such as:

A smaller Boot ISO image file replaces the need to download the larger Binary DVD ISO image file.

The CDN uses the latest packages that immediately after installation result in a fully subscribed and up-to-date system. There is no requirement to install package updates after installation. This eliminates the need to perform a YUM update immediately after installation to confirm a registered RHEL subscription.

Registration is performed before the package is installed, resulting in a shorter and more streamlined installation process.

Integrated support for Red Hat Insights, a service that proactively detects and resolves threats, is available.

RHEL 8.2 Beta also allows system administrators to monitor scenarios with in-place upgrades from RHEL 6/7 to RHEL 8, as RHEL 6 is approaching the end of its support lifetime in November 2020, this is an important update.

The new Beta also extends the monitoring and performance capabilities of RHEL with the introduction of Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) 5.02. This now comes with new collection tools for Microsoft SQL Server 2019 on Linux.

For programmers, 8.2 adds closer integration with the extensive Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF). This is an in-kernel virtual machine that can execute code in the kernel space. Brendan Gregg, a Netflix senior performance architect, described this as “a fundamental change in a 50-year kernel model by introducing a new interface for applications to make kernel requests in addition to syscalls.” Gregg continued: “Allows you to write kernel-mode applications that have access to resources and that can run with high performance and efficiency with security guarantees.”

EBPF is already used for a wide range of tasks on other platforms. In RHEL 8.2 you can use the following eBPF components:

The BPF Compiler Collection (BCC) tool package is a collection of user space of dynamic kernel tracing tools that use the virtual eBPF machine to create efficient kernel tracing and manipulation programs. BCC offers tools for I / O analysis, networking and monitoring of Linux operating systems using eBPF.

The BCC library with which tools can be developed that are comparable to those in the BCC tool package.

The eBPF for tc function enables programmable packet processing within the data path of the kernel network.

The following eBPF components are available as a technology example:

The bpf trace trace language

The eXpress Data Path (XDP) function

Red Hat has long supported language updates prior to RHEL releases in packages such as Red Hat Software Collections. In RHEL 8, Application Streams brought the latest developer languages, runtimes and other tools to RHEL. This gives your programmers access to the latest tools, while maintaining the stability of the main operating system release. In the RHEL 8.2 beta: developers get GCC Toolset 9.1; Python 3.8 and Maven 3.6.

Do you want to watch it? You can get early access through your subscription through the Red Hat customer portal or sign up for a free Red Hat developer subscription. You will be glad you did it. RHEL 8.2 has some important advantages for a small release.

