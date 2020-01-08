Red Devils tops in Ontario

Loading...

For the fifth week in a row, the Quinte Foley Bus Lines Red Devils are ranked in the top “AAA” Minor Midget hockey team in Ontario.

A panel of OHL Central Scouting employees determines the rankings for the OHL Cup 2020 in March.

The Red Devils have a record of 25-4-2 and already have a play-by bye in the Eastern “AAA” League.

Quinte is led by Dalyn Wakely, who has 32 goals and 49 assists in 48 games.

(Player statistics below)

The Toronto Junior Canadiens and Toronto Titans are 2-3 in the rankings.

The OHL Cup consists of 20 teams from Ontario and the United States.

Minor Midget Rankings for the OHL Cup 2020 Powered by Under Armor – Week 6

GRADE

TEAM

LEAGUE

LAST WEEK

WEEKS GRADE

1

Quinte Red Devils

OMHA

1

6

2

Toronto Jr. Canadiens

GTHL

2

6

3

Toronto Titans

GTHL

3

6

4

Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs

ALLIANCE

4

6

5

Toronto Nationals

GTHL

5

6

6

Hamilton Huskies

ALLIANCE

8

4

7

Southern Tier admirals

OMHA

6

6

8

Mississauga Senators

GTHL

10

3

9

Toronto Marlboros

GTHL

7

6

10

Vaughan Kings

GTHL

9

2

Honorable mention:

Waterloo Wolves

ALLIANCE

–

4

London Jr. Knights

ALLIANCE

–

1

Whitby Wildcats

OMHA

–

Quinte Foley bus lines “AAA” Minor Midget Red Devils Player Statistics

#

Name

Position

GP

G

A

P

G / GP

P / GP

PIM

96

Dalyn Wakely

F

48

32

49

81

0.67

1.69

0

24

Cooper Matthews

F

49

30

46

76

0.61

1.55

0

2

Jackson Stewart

F

48

30

34

64

0.63

1.33

0

92

Owen Beck

F

49

26

31

57

0.53

1.16

0

98

Noah Richard

F

49

25

21

46

0.51

0.94

0

7

Connor Hunt

F

49

18

28

46

0.37

0.94

0

8

Corbin Roach

F

47

16

26

42

0.34

0.89

0

93

Donovan McCoy

D

48

11

30

41

0.23

0.85

0

13

Aaron Brown

D

49

12

23

35

0.24

0.71

0

9

Nathan Woods

D F

48

8

17

25

0.17

0.52

0

44

Isaac Brown

F

46

11

11

22

0.24

0.48

0

3

Trevor McDowell

D

49

3

17

20

0.06

0.41

0

15

Sami Douglas-Najem

D

46

4

15

19

0.09

0.41

0

27

Parker Stewart

D

47

5

12

17

0.11

0.36

0

28

Andrew Botting

F

44

9

4

13

0.20

0.30

0

17

Liam Cassidy

D

48

1

7

8

0.02

0.17

0

31

Andrew Munro

G

20

0

0

0

0.00

0.00

0

30

Corbin Votary

G

29

0

1

1

0.00

0.03

0

Goalkeeper statistics

#

Name

GP

MP

SA

GA

GAA

SV%

w

L.

T

SO

31

Andrew Munro

20

0

0

45

0.00

0.00%

14

5

1

4

30

Corbin Votary

29

0

0

40

0.00

0.00%

24

4

1

6

.