Red Devils tops in Ontario

For the fifth week in a row, the Quinte Foley Bus Lines Red Devils are ranked in the top “AAA” Minor Midget hockey team in Ontario.
A panel of OHL Central Scouting employees determines the rankings for the OHL Cup 2020 in March.
The Red Devils have a record of 25-4-2 and already have a play-by bye in the Eastern “AAA” League.
Quinte is led by Dalyn Wakely, who has 32 goals and 49 assists in 48 games.
(Player statistics below)
The Toronto Junior Canadiens and Toronto Titans are 2-3 in the rankings.
The OHL Cup consists of 20 teams from Ontario and the United States.
Minor Midget Rankings for the OHL Cup 2020 Powered by Under Armor – Week 6
GRADE
TEAM
LEAGUE
LAST WEEK
WEEKS GRADE
1
Quinte Red Devils
OMHA
1
6
2
Toronto Jr. Canadiens
GTHL
2
6
3
Toronto Titans
GTHL
3
6
4
Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs
ALLIANCE
4
6
5
Toronto Nationals
GTHL
5
6
6
Hamilton Huskies
ALLIANCE
8
4
7
Southern Tier admirals
OMHA
6
6
8
Mississauga Senators
GTHL
10
3
9
Toronto Marlboros
GTHL
7
6
10
Vaughan Kings
GTHL
9
2
Honorable mention:
Waterloo Wolves
ALLIANCE
–
4
London Jr. Knights
ALLIANCE
–
1
Whitby Wildcats
OMHA
–
Quinte Foley bus lines “AAA” Minor Midget Red Devils Player Statistics
#
Name
Position
GP
G
A
P
G / GP
P / GP
PIM
96
Dalyn Wakely
F
48
32
49
81
0.67
1.69
0
24
Cooper Matthews
F
49
30
46
76
0.61
1.55
0
2
Jackson Stewart
F
48
30
34
64
0.63
1.33
0
92
Owen Beck
F
49
26
31
57
0.53
1.16
0
98
Noah Richard
F
49
25
21
46
0.51
0.94
0
7
Connor Hunt
F
49
18
28
46
0.37
0.94
0
8
Corbin Roach
F
47
16
26
42
0.34
0.89
0
93
Donovan McCoy
D
48
11
30
41
0.23
0.85
0
13
Aaron Brown
D
49
12
23
35
0.24
0.71
0
9
Nathan Woods
D F
48
8
17
25
0.17
0.52
0
44
Isaac Brown
F
46
11
11
22
0.24
0.48
0
3
Trevor McDowell
D
49
3
17
20
0.06
0.41
0
15
Sami Douglas-Najem
D
46
4
15
19
0.09
0.41
0
27
Parker Stewart
D
47
5
12
17
0.11
0.36
0
28
Andrew Botting
F
44
9
4
13
0.20
0.30
0
17
Liam Cassidy
D
48
1
7
8
0.02
0.17
0
31
Andrew Munro
G
20
0
0
0
0.00
0.00
0
30
Corbin Votary
G
29
0
1
1
0.00
0.03
0
Goalkeeper statistics
#
Name
GP
MP
SA
GA
GAA
SV%
w
L.
T
SO
31
Andrew Munro
20
0
0
45
0.00
0.00%
14
5
1
4
30
Corbin Votary
29
0
0
40
0.00
0.00%
24
4
1
6
