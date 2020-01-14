A very strange new bug prevented players from jumping into Red Dead Redemption 2, which resulted in a crash that forced them to close the program after loading it into the game. Some players only experience this mistake when they have reached Beecher’s hope – i.e. only when there is at least Act 2. It’s strange that such a breakdown bug shows up months after the game’s release, but there are some ways to fix it right now.

The bug is related to the Vulkan API – an alternative graphics API. If you are using DirectX 12, this problem is unlikely to occur. The easiest solution is to go to the settings and Choose DirectX 12, You can switch back later, but this is the easiest solution. Below are other alternative solutions that you can use if you want to continue using the Vulkan API.

How to fix ERR_GFX_STATE crashes | PC bug guide

If your game crashes and turns on in full screen modeERR_GFX_STATEMost likely caused by the Vulkan API. For some reason this is a common mistake and you can take some measures to fix it.

Switch from Vulkan to DirectX 12

In the graphics settings menu, switch to DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan rendering. It may not be compatible with your graphics card, so there may be more jerky / slowdown when playing. If you want to continue using Vulkan, you can try other tricks.

This crash only seems to occur when loading. Switch to DirectX 12, load your file, and then switch back to Vulkan for further use.

Add a start parameter

Right-click on the game title in Steam or via the Starter shortcut and select “characteristics“- under (Start parameters) enter the following:

Complete and start the game while Vulkan is still running. This is Rockstar’s current (temporary) solution to the problem and is said to work. However, there are other fixes that you can try if they don’t.

Delete SGA files

For this fix, you need to navigate to the installation folder and click on the (the settings) and delete all files that start with “SGA” in the title. That seems to fix whatever is causing these crashes.

Navigate here to the (the settings) Folder:

Go to: Documents / Rockstar Games / Red Dead Redemption 2 / Settings Delete all files that start with “SGA”.

Change the settings in the Nvidia control panel

If Vulkan causes your game to start in borderless window mode instead of full screen mode, you can try this update.

Right click and select (Nvidia Control Panel) On the left tab, go to (Change resolution). Choose a lower resolution than your native resolution. Click Apply. Next, choose your native resolution again. Click Apply.

Everything below 1920 × 1080 should work.

These are all the community and official fixes I’ve seen for this annoying graphics bug. If there are other tricks tested, I will update this article with new entries.