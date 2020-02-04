Red Bull Racing unveils the 2020 Formula 1 car on February 12

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing will unveil its rivals for the 2020 Formula 1 season on February 12.

The new RB16 is launched in the UK and is featured in a shakedown test at Silverstone. The last two Red Bull Racing F1 cars have been unveiled with eye-catching camouflage colors and paint finishes, so it will be interesting to see if the 2020 car also has a similar finish.

This year will be an important year for Red Bull as there is one last chance to challenge Mercedes before the current F1 car era ends at the end of the 2020 season. Last year Max Verstappen won three race victories from Red Bull and finished third in the drivers’ standings behind Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

In early January, Max Verstappen signed an extension of the contract with Red Bull and secured his team seat until 2023. Alex Albon will join him this year, but the Thai-British racing driver will not be contracted beyond the current year 2020, but could be rejected by a team that gives breakneck philosophy to young drivers who don’t perform.

This year’s championship will also be of great importance to the team as Aston Martin was the team’s title sponsor last year. In the future, Aston Martin will partner with the Racing Point F1 team after Lawrence Stroll recently acquired a 16.7 percent stake in the British automaker.