Red and processed meat are not okay for health, the study says, despite the contrary

If you have been dragged by recent reports that red and processed meat is not harmful to your health, put that bacon down – there’s bad news.

New analysis of long-term data on nearly 30,000 people found a small but significant risk of death from any cause eat two portions of processed meat or unprocessed red meat every week.

Similar risks for cardiovascular disease were found for people who eat processed meat, unprocessed red meat or poultry two servings a week – although the latter category may be due to deep-frying or skin consumption, the researchers said.

There was no association for eating fish, the study found.

A portion of processed meat was equal to two slices of bacon, two small sausages or a hot dog. A portion of unprocessed red meat was equal to 4 ounces of red meat or poultry, or 3 ounces of fish.

The new findings come just a few months after a controversial meta-analysis that claims it is not necessary to reduce your intake of red and processed meat for good health.

“Everyone has interpreted that it was OK to eat red meat, but I don’t think this supports science,” said senior study author Norrina Allen, associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in a statement.

“It’s a small difference, but it’s worth trying to reduce red meat and processed meats such as pepperoni, bologna and meats,” Allen said, adding that previous research has also shown a link with other major health risks such as cancer .

Great impact on public health

The new analysis, published Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found a 3% to 7% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death for people who ate two servings of red meat and processed meat every week. That may seem small to an individual, but when extrapolated to a population level, the impact is large.

“The increase in absolute risk is so small that it is unlikely that it is relevant to the individual,” said Gunter Kuhnle, a professor of nutrition and food science at the University of Reading in the UK, in a statement.

“At population level, however, this is more important,” says Gunter, who was not involved in the study. “With around 1 million people suffering from heart disease every year, even a small reduction in absolute risk can have a significant effect and reduce the number of people suffering.”

According to Kevin McConway, a retired professor from Open University, a distant learning center in the UK, the perspective of the new study seems to be an important reason that their findings differed so much from last fall’s report that red meat is great to eat.

“How can the conclusions from two large-scale studies be so different? Well, it’s not because the statistical findings were different, “McConway said in a statement. He wasn’t involved in the investigation either.

“The researchers from the new research have a public health perspective; they note that people can choose to eat less meat, and if they do and the relationship between eating meat and disease risk is indeed causal, “he said,” fewer people would have heart attacks and strokes, and people would live on average something longer.”

A risk for chicken?

The study also found a 4% higher risk of cardiovascular disease for people who ate two servings of poultry a week. But because the study did not ask whether the skinless chicken was fried or breaded, the researchers say the findings are not clear enough for any recommendation on poultry intake.

However, the researchers emphasized that fried foods, including chicken and fish, should be avoided, because deep-frying can contribute to trans fatty acids and the intake of fried fish is positively linked to chronic diseases.

The takeaway meals from the study? Anyone who is worried about heart health or the risk of cancer or other diseases should limit their intake of red and processed meat, said lead research author Victor Zhong, assistant professor of nutrition sciences at Cornell University, in a statement.

“Our study shows that the link with cardiovascular disease and mortality was robust,” Zhong said. “Changing the intake of these animal proteins can be an important strategy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death at the population level.”

