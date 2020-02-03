Recycled Christmas trees help combat erosion on the beaches of the Gulf Coast

GULF STATE PARK, AL – (WALA) – Dozens of volunteers go to the beach on Monday and find a new purpose for old Christmas trees.

Gulf State Park officials worked with nearly 70 volunteers to combat erosion on our local beaches.

More than 500 Christmas trees were donated this year to the state park and drugs along the beach and buried in the sand along the dune line.

Although placing and burying old trees on the beach may seem simple, park officials tell us that it makes a big difference to the dunes during the season.

Various volunteers of all ages say they enjoy doing this every year.

“We have seen the park created by the devastation of Ivan, where there were no trees of any substance, and now we have all kinds of trees and people around and it is just fantastic,” said Ted Dunham, a dedicated volunteer and seasonal resident.

Various classes from Gulf Shores High School also helped with the project.

Gulf State Park says this is an annual project, and if you still have live Christmas trees to keep in mind.

