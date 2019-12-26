Rector Notre-Dame: the fragile cathedral may not be saved

Loading...

The historic Notre Dame Cathedral is in flames on April 15, 2019. (Shutterstock)

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

PARIS (AP) – The rector of Notre-Dame cathedral says that the Parisian monument is still so fragile that there is "a 50% chance" that the structure will not be saved, because the scaffolding installed before the 39; fire of this year threaten the vaults of the Gothic monument.

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said that restoration work should not start before 2021 – and described his "grief" that Notre-Dame could not organize Christmas services this year, for the first time since the French Revolution.

"Today is not out of danger," he told the Associated Press on the sidelines of midnight mass on Christmas Eve at a nearby church. "It will be out of danger when we remove the remaining scaffolding."

"Today we can say that there is perhaps a 50% chance that he will be saved." There is also a 50% chance that scaffolding will fall on the three arches, so as you can see, the building is still very fragile, "he said.

The 12th century cathedral was under renovation at the time of the April accidental fire, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire. Having no more roof to keep the massive stone structure stable, the cathedral vaults are crucial to keep it upright, but they are vulnerable.

Some 50,000 scaffolding tubes were crisscrossing the rear of the building at the time of the fire, and some were damaged. Removing them without causing other problems is one of the most difficult parts of the cleaning effort.

"We have to completely remove the scaffolding in order to make the building safe, so in 2021 we will probably start the restoration of the cathedral," said Chauvet. "Once the scaffolding is removed, we need to assess the condition of the cathedral, the amount of stones to be removed and replaced."

Chauvet estimated that it would take another three years for people to enter the cathedral safely, but that full restoration would take longer. President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants it to be rebuilt by 2024, when Paris will host the Olympics, but experts have questioned whether this schedule is realistic.

Another reason why hosting church services in Notre Dame is still too dangerous: the fire has liberated tons of toxic lead dust, and authorities are working to clean it up and assess the risks for health.

The symbolism of Our Lady extends far and wide. Church officials have estimated that 2 million people from around the world visited the cathedral during the holiday season.

Tourists can photograph it from nearby embankments, but they can no longer hear its organs or see up close its stone sculptures and masterpiece rosettes. The vast forecourt is barricaded, stripped of its Christmas tree.

But his congregation, his clergy and his choir keep his spirit alive and instead decamped the Christmas celebrations at the Saint-Germain l & # 39; Auxerrois church in front of the Louvre museum.

The parishioners shared the sadness of the fire, but also a feeling of solidarity.

"I remember that my mother told me that she was watching television and that there was a fire at Notre Dame. I told him "it's not possible" and I took my bike and when I arrived, I was crying, "said Jean-Luc Bodam, a Parisian engineer who crossed the city to attend the services of the cathedral .

"We are French, we will try to rebuild Notre-Dame as before, because it is a symbol," he said.