Recreational marijuana comes from southwest Michigan

NILES, me. – The first marijuana store that Michiana opened as a recreational shop welcomed many people.

Customers were already in the ReLeaf Center at 8 a.m. and waiting in line when the shop officially opened at 10 a.m. Everyone was the first in Michiana to get the relief they were looking for.

“I’m here to find out what it means to have legal marijuana,” said one of Daniel Protherok’s customers.

The wait to buy marijuana in southwest Michigan has come to an end.

“How long have you been waiting for?” Asked ABC57 to Dennis Hanthorn.

Anyone can come to the ReLeaf Center and buy marijuana in Niles for the first time as long as they are 21 and have a valid ID.

They have many different products, from cartridges and pipes to edible and simple medical marijuana or recreational marijuana.

“I have a couple of edibles and 2 grams,” said Hanthorn.

The shop opened its doors at 10 a.m., but people were lined up hours earlier.

“We’ve been here for a while,” said Protherok. “Probably like 8:30, 9ish at this time.”

“We got here about an hour earlier, a little over an hour earlier, and we were third or fourth,” said Hanthorn.

“We could possibly see 800 people,” said George Pittenturf, the ReLeaf manager.

The owner told many to sit in their cars because the waiting was so long, but when the parking lot was full and the queue got longer, many said it was an opportunity they would like to take.

“I’m excited,” said Rick Anstiss

“I hope to find something I’ve never seen and fall in love,” said Protherok.

And those who don’t have a medical marijuana card from a doctor say they can now get the ReLeaf they’re looking for.

“If you use cannabis the way you do, do it medicinally,” said Anstiss.

“He told me to stop smoking cigarettes, but he didn’t tell me to stop smoking weeds,” said Hanthorn.

Some say this is a springboard for more employment growth.

“It’s great if we grow in our companies, when I get bigger and others get bigger and create more jobs.” The economy is coming, ”said Anstiss.

“It’s great that the city alone is leaving it to us and part of the community,” said Pittenturf. “I’m just glad we got to that point, it’s really history.

You go in, show your ID, they scan it and then you enter the storage room one by one, where a budtender helps you personally.

The manager tells ABC57 that a gram costs around $ 20, but that price will likely decrease as more marijuana plants are harvested.

At the moment they only sell 2 grams per person because of the high demand.

But as we speak, they are growing more and more marijuana plants.

“We have come a long way today, it is just a long line and we are very happy to be here. Everything is going very well,” said Mike Lumetta, general manager of the grow facility.

He took ABC57 to their acreage and says they are almost ready to harvest.

Lumetta said he was just happy to help more people.

“The restrictions on medical schooling were fairly tight, so anyone with an illness outside of these criteria can have access,” he said. “Happy to do the medical and happy to serve more people in the leisure market.”

They are open every day. So if you missed opening your marijuana on Thursday morning, you can always come back during business hours. So if you wait, the line will likely be shorter.