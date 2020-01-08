Recovery efforts underway for earthquake victims in Puerto Rico

Loading...

Puerto Rico is still reeling from a pair of destructive earthquakes that have occurred in the past two days. Many Puerto Rico are still without power as engineers work to restore it in phases. inside while the aftershocks continue, some people put mattresses in their front yards while others have spent the night in white tents and tarpaulins. The larger of the two earthquakes was 6.4 magnitude and is one of the largest felt there in a century. It left homes destroyed, displaced hundreds of people and recovery could reach more than $ 3 billion. in September 2017. Some people in southern Puerto Rico said the damage from the earthquakes was worse. During the night, President Donald Trump approved FEMA aid for the island. The effects of earthquakes are also being felt in central Florida. WESH 2 News spoke to people who have family and friends on the island. “It’s very difficult for the family here to see what’s going on in Puerto Rico. Everyone is afraid. No one is sleeping. It’s very difficult,” said Marangely Lopez. At Melao Bakery in Orlando, a popular restaurant in Puerto Rico, many people think of their family and friends who are suffering again without electricity and other basic resources. “Every time I call my mom and cry, she’s just hysterical. She’s scared,” said Lopez. Lopez lives in Puerto Rico and came to Florida to visit his children to ring in the New Year. With her mother and two of her children on the island, she plans to return as soon as possible. “It’s very difficult. It’s just difficult, because we want to be there, but we can’t. And they go” It’s really devastating, “said Johnattan Lozado, who moved to Orlando from Puerto Rico six years ago and still has a lot of family and friends there. “Because we have just experienced Hurricane Maria, the island is still recovering. I still knew people who still had no electricity. With these earthquakes, it just adds a layer of difficulty in loving, getting everyone back on track, “said Lozado. Some people say that the earthquakes and the threat of more make matters worse than Maria.” It’s horrible because when a hurricane arrives, they will let you know, and you know how to prepare and what to do, but an earthquake is not the same thing, “said Lopez.

