Recording Academy fires back at Deborah Dugan while Battle becomes more intensive

In the latest development in one of the dirtiest constant battles in the music industry, the Recording Academy has a message for the recently deposed CEO Deborah Dugan: Come on.

Last week, Dugan sent an open letter to the Academy requesting to renounce its arbitration clause, a request that the trial would be open to the public. On Tuesday, the Academy responded and suggested maintaining arbitration instead of abandoning the confidentiality clause that could potentially bring more public transparency to arbitration.

Dugan signed the arbitration agreement when she accepted the Academy job, which imposes legal disputes between Dugan and the Academy to be settled by a referee. Removing the confidentiality provision would allow both Dugan and the Academy to disclose their accusations and defenses, according to the letter from the Academy. Dugan filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in January in which he accused the Academy of a corrupt Grammy voting process and alleged that Joel Katz, general adviser to the Academy, had sexually harassed her and that former Recording Academy head Neil Portnow foreign artist. (The Academy defended the voting process and Katz and Portnow both denied the allegations.)

“The Recording Academy has absolutely nothing to hide and in fact welcomes the opportunity to tell its story so that the entire music community and the world can hear the truth – and nothing but the truth – about what you did to this proud institution during your short term as president / CEO, “said interim CEO and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in the letter. “In short, we welcome full disclosure of your allegations against the Academy, as well as the many claims and defenses of the Academy against you.”

In Dugan’s request last week to be released from her arbitration agreement, she called the arbitration process “secret and confidential,” adding that “it’s no secret that forced arbitration is a barrier to justice for victims of harassment, discrimination, and other misconduct.” “

In her letter, Dugan also claimed that the investigator selected for her arbitration has conflicts of interest to conduct a fair investigation, as the investigator was recommended by the Proskauer Rose LLP law firm, which Dugan had previously claimed to be “in bed” with. academy.

“Arbitration has been recognized equally by courts and commentators as a completely fair trial for achieving justice, while it is usually much cheaper than a full civil trial,” wrote Mason Jr. in the letter. “In the recent words of the Supreme Court, arbitration offers the” promise of faster, more informal and often cheaper resolutions for all involved. “

The Academy has requested written permission from Dugan to continue to waive the confidentiality clause, but that cannot happen immediately. In a statement, Dugan’s legal adviser despised the Academy’s decision to keep the trial in arbitration rather than bringing it to court. “The efforts of the Recording Academy to portray arbitration as a fair process for employees are unfair because everyone knows arbitration, wrongly favors employers, protects and isolates them from their unlawful actions,” said lawyers Douglas Wigdor and Michael Willemin of Dugan in a statement. “It is significant that the Recording Academy is not prepared to let a jury of Mrs. Dugan’s colleagues decide this matter.”

“If you really want a process with” transparency and accountability, “please contact us to waive the confidentiality clause of the contract,” wrote Mason Jr. “Once you notify us in writing of your consent, we can continue to resolve this issue in the public domain and for everyone in the world.”

Recording Academy Executive Committee Open letter to Deborah Dugan