We officially entered in 2020, and our favorite day dedicated solely to vinyl is almost here. Record Store Day took advantage of social media today to reveal the date of 2020, which makes us even more passionate about the month of April.

“Save the date,” posted the Record Store Day Twitter account. “We’re going to party on April 18!”

Save this date. We have a party on April 18! pic.twitter.com/LdiVEL0TPA

– Record Store Day (@recordstoreday) January 7, 2020

No other information has been published yet. But if the exclusives look like 2019, we certainly have a lot to plan for. Get more information on the Record Store Day here.

More on Record Store Day

While each Record Store Day offers us a choice of exclusive releases, last year’s event also featured an exclusive way to play them. Crosley Radio released another cutting-edge record player just three inches away. The special edition record player can be yours for only $ 70.

According to Digital Trends, the turntable can only turn vinyl which contains about four minutes of music at a time. (That’s a lot of flips if you ask us.) Perfect for single tracks and only single tracks, Epitaph and Jack whiteThe record company Third man will press special discs to a track specifically for launch.

Crosley also says that a constant stream of new music for the special turntable must come from a Japanese vinyl maker.

Still, the Crosley Special Edition seems to have everything a small record player needs to function. You can either power it via USB or by inserting a few batteries. It comes with an Audio-Technica cartridge, a headphone jack, a built-in speaker, a height controller and a dust cover.

The special edition turntable was available at select record stores on the day of record store 2019. If you bought one on your own, RSD currently has a selection of 3-inch versions that include Disney, Hopeless Records and more here.

