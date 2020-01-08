Loading...

Thanks to the mild temperatures, record-high outflows continue over the Lake Ontario basin.

Water continues to flow at Moses-Saunders Dam in Cornwall at a maximum of 10,700 cubic meters per second, but the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board expects to have to reduce the outflow due to the drop in temperature today (Wednesday).

The reduction will make it possible to form ice on the river and the board says that they will continue to set outflows as high as possible based on changing conditions in the basin, such as maintaining a minimum water level for a power plant and wind-driven water level changes.

Residents are advised that they can see both high and low water levels this winter, as the board implements a strategy for winter deviation.

Extremely low water conditions now occur under the very high outflows that are released. High water conditions will occur on Lake St. Lawrence when outflows are reduced to allow stable ice coverage. The winter deviation strategy aims to fully utilize all opportunities to safely maintain maximum possible outflows and reduce the likelihood of high water conditions this year on Lake Ontario.

.