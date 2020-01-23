Record number sent from the NHS 111 hotline to A&E in Yorkshire and Humber

A record number of people were sent from the NHS 111 hotline to A&E in Yorkshire and Humber in December.

The increase in both referrals and the number of patients being hospitalized across England shows the strain facing the NHS, according to the Nuffield Trust health research group.

Data from NHS England showed that Yorkshire and Humber 111 lines recommended 16,418 A&E visits in December – most in the last month of a year since 2013, the earliest period for which data is available.

Of the calls rated at the center, 11.3% ended up being referred to the emergency room – after 9.3% in December of the previous year.

NHS 111 is a 24-hour hotline for patients who do not need urgent medical help. In 2014, it replaced NHS Direct and some non-business services.

Callers answer questions about their symptoms that are asked by a counselor who can refer them to appropriate services for their condition.

Across England, more than 120,000 callers were transferred to Hotline 111 at A&E in December – more than any other month since records started in 2010.

Emergency admissions were recommended in 8.6% of calls, the highest proportion since December 2010.

Sarah Scobie, deputy research director for the Nuffield Trust, said the results highlighted the pressure on the NHS.

She said: “Not only is there a significant number of people who turn to A&E – more than 2.1 million people visited A&E in December – it is also believed that more people than in previous years are sick enough to be hospitalized.

“The most widely used service to which the NHS sends 111 people is general practice, but we know that this is another part of the system that is under immense pressure. It will take time, money and, above all, personnel to relieve this pressure in the long run. “

An ambulance was sent for 12.9% of the 146,000 calls to Yorkshire and Humber in December, while the advisor referred 59.2% to primary care, e.g. B. to general practitioners, pharmacies and dentists. A further 3.3% were advised to rest at home.

An NHS spokesman said: “As with A&E colleagues, the NHS 111 teams had their biggest month in December as public confidence in the service continues to grow. It is therefore not surprising that more and more people with serious health needs use it as a first point of contact for advice.

“Three out of ten people who use the service would have gone to A&E because of their urgent care needs if it weren’t available. In the past twelve months, the company has saved 2.8 million unnecessary hospitalizations.”