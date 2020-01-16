Record number of firearms seized at US airports last year

Last year, more than 18 firearms were seized at U.S. airports in the past 18 years from the Transportation Security Administration, the agency reported, according to which 4,432 firearms detected in luggage hand and checked baggage at TSA airport checkpoints is approximately 5%. “The continuing increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said David Pekoske, the administrator of the TSA, in a press release. “There is an appropriate way to travel safely with a firearm. First and foremost, it must be unloaded. Then it must be packed in a closed, locked suitcase, taken to the check-in counter of the airline to be declared. and verified. “The TSA detected the most firearms – 323 – at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, followed by Dallas / Fort Worth International (217); Denver International (140); George Bush Intercontinental in Houston (138); and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (132). Firearms have been found at 278 airport checkpoints across the country. Travelers who attempt to pass firearms through TSA security are subject to local and national laws, which can result in firearms. arrests and civil penalties. The TSA can also impose civil fines of up to $ 13,333 and withdraw the TSA PreCheck. travelers of their status. (The average fine for a first offense is $ 2,400 for a discharged weapon and $ 3,000 to $ 4,000 for a loaded weapon.) Although travelers, even with a permit, cannot carry weapons On a plane, duly licensed gun owners can travel with their guns in checked baggage if they meet TSA and airline guidelines. Even if they legally fly with their guns, they are still subject to local and national gun laws wherever they land. No false guns either. The TSA does not allow real weapons or replicas. contrary to rumors, the TSA does not actually keep confiscated weapons, TSA spokesman Mark Howell told CNN in December. The loaded weapons are handed over to local law enforcement (as well as to offenders, in some cases). If in doubt, check the TSA website.

The 4,432 firearms detected in hand luggage and checked baggage at TSA airport checkpoints represents an increase of approximately 5% from the 4,239 found in 2018 – and 87% of the firearms found last year have been loaded.

“The continuing increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said David Pekoske, the administrator of the TSA, in a press release.

“There is an appropriate way to travel safely with a gun. First, it must be unloaded. Then, it must be packed in a closed, locked suitcase, taken to the airline check-in counter. to be declared and checked. “

TSA detected the most firearms – 323 – at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, followed by Dallas / Fort Worth International (217); Denver International (140); George Bush Intercontinental in Houston (138); and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (132). Firearms were found at 278 airport checkpoints across the country.

Travelers who attempt to bring firearms through the security of the TSA are subject to local and national laws, which may result in arrests and civil penalties.

The TSA can also impose civil fines of up to $ 13,333 and deprive TSA PreCheck travelers of their status. (The average fine for a first offense is $ 2,400 for a discharged weapon and $ 3,000 to $ 4,000 for a loaded weapon.)

Although travelers, even with a license, may not transport firearms on an airplane, duly authorized gun owners can travel with their firearms in checked baggage if they meet the guidelines for TSA and airlines. Even if they legally fly with their guns, they are still subject to local and national gun laws wherever they land.

No fake pistols either

The TSA does not allow real weapons or replicas.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the TSA is not keeping the weapons confiscated, TSA spokesman Mark Howell told CNN in December. The loaded weapons are handed over to local law enforcement (as well as to offenders, in some cases).

If in doubt, check the TSA website.

