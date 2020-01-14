(Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – A record number of anglers have completed the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s 2019 Cutt Slam Challenge.

The Cutt-Slam urges people to catch all subspecies of cutthroat trout found in the state. This includes:

Bonneville cutthroat

Colorado River cutthroat

Snake River cutthroat

Yellowstone cutthroat

144 people completed the challenge in 2019, breaking the previous record of 142 anglers from 2013.

“This was the seventh year that more than 100 anglers received the award,” added Game and Fish.

Since the challenge began, 1,719 people from all states except Hawaii, Kentucky and Rhode Island have successfully completed the challenge. People from Canada and Czechoslovakia also mastered the challenge, the department says.

“” As the program becomes more popular, the attention of the management of the cutthroat trout recovery department is increasing, “said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief fish officer.”

Anglers must not only catch the fish, but also take photos of their catches and indicate the date and place where the fish was caught.

“Those who complete the slam will receive a personalized certificate with the four cutthroat subspecies, a Wyoming Cutt-Slam medallion provided by Wyoming Trout Unlimited, and a Cutt-Slam vehicle sticker,” said Game and Fish. “The Wyoming-Cutt Slam was the idea of ​​the late Ron Remmick, who was responsible for fishing in the Green River and Pinedale regions.”

“Remmick wanted to draw attention to the management efforts being made with Wyoming’s neck cutters and find a way to profile them. The medallion was included in the prize package in 2018 in honor of Remmick.”