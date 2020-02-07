Record high influx into Lake Ontario

Despite the record high outflows at Moses-Saunders Dam due to the mild temperatures and minimal ice cover, the water supply to Lake Ontario was also the highest on record.

The latest outflow of records comes as the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board continues to deviate from Plan 2014 to maximize outflows and remove as much water from Lake Ontario as circumstances allow to reduce the risk of high tide this spring.

The council says the outflows were cubed on average 9,210 meters per second in January, while Lake Ontario rose with a record influx of 10,140 m3 / s on average. The high influx was largely the result of heavy rainfall that rapidly increased the current flows during and after the storm 11 and 12 January.

The net result is that the water levels are starting to rise from their seasonal low, reached in December, and the level of Lake Ontario was 75.13 m (246.49 ft) from Thursday, February 6 and again near record highs for this time of the year.

The currents will be temporarily reduced from this afternoon as the ice begins to reform.

The board of directors says that they will continue to closely monitor the circumstances and look for all possibilities to maximize the outflow in order to reduce the risk of high levels in 2020.

