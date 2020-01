Record heat possible with temperatures in the 60s

Loading...

Video: Record the possible heat with temperatures in the 60s

CINDY: GOOD FRIDAY TO YOU. THE PRETTY JETSTREAM BUILDING JUST NORTH HERE THROUGH NEW ENGLAND. This will give us an unusually hot weekend. IT WILL FEEL LIKE SPRING HERE AS THE TEMPERATURES RISE IN THE LESS THAN 60, AND FOR JANUARY, IT IS A RECORD TERRITORY. SATURDAY DOSSIER FOR BOSTON IS 62. IT IS 61 SUNDAY, AND WE HAVE A CHANCE TO BEAT THESE FILES THIS WEEKEND. WARMING TODAY AS TEMPERATURES ARE 45 AND 50 DEGREES ON AVERAGE. THE WIND WILL BE BUSY FROM THE SOUTHWEST, FROM 10 TO 20 MILES PER HOUR WITH HIGHER GUSTS. SOUTHWEST, YOU CAN SEE THAT A MASS, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE 50S AROUND ST. LOUIS THIS MORNING. IT IS HEAT THAT WORKS IN OUR DIRECTION. IT COMES WITH THE FRONTIER BORDER WHICH PRODUCES SHOWERS, A PROBABLE AND SERIOUS TIME ALONG THIS FRONT. WE SEE THIS WARM FRONT CROSSING THE REGION WITH JUST CLOUDS IN SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND. THERE IS A LITTLE HAPPENING MIX FURTHER NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND. WE MAINLY STAY TODAY. TODAY THE CLOUDS ARE ENTERING AND LEAVING. THE BEST CHANCE OF AN EXTREME SHOWER NORTHWEST OF MOST MASSACHUSETTS, AND AS WE GO INTO EVENING HOURS, ISOLATED RISK OF A SHOWER, ESPECIALLY NORTH OF THE PIKE. IT WILL REMAIN MAINLY DRY WITH A LOT OF CLOUDS AND Mild TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING, WE ARE IN THE 40’s. NEAR RECORD HEAT TOMORROW, A CLOUDY DAY WITH A WIND BLOWING AND NOTHING MORE THAN A SP SHOWER, PARTICULARLY LATE IN THE DAY . UPPER 50’S LOWER 60’S TOMORROW, THE WIND WILL RAISE FROM THE SOUTHWEST. BETWEEN 30 AND 40 MILES PER HOUR. YOU WILL ADVISE THE WIND. IT IS THE WIND THAT BRINGS HEAT IN FRONT OF THIS FRONTIER. THE OTHERS ON THE FRONT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND IN THE EVENING, – ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FRONT SATURDAY, IT’S ICE LATE SATURDAY TO SUNDAY. FOR US IN SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND, THE BEST CHANCE OF RAIN WILL BE AS THIS COLD FRONT MOVES IN THE AREA. It will happen early on Sunday. IT WILL BE HOT BEFORE, BUT YOU SEE SIGNIFICANT ICING POTENTIAL NEAR THE CANADIAN BORDER AND PARTS OF THE MINE STATE. IT DOESN’T LOOK LIKE A HUGE AMOUNT OF RAIN FOR US, ABOUT HALF AN INCH MOST OF THE REGIONS. BULK O IT WILL FALL EARLY SUNDAY. LET’S LOOK CLOSER TO YOUR WEEKEND. IF YOU FORECAST SATURDAY MORNING, MOST AREAS ARE DRY. CANNOT EXCLUDE SHOWER. SATURDAY EVENING, THE RAIN BEGINS TO FILL. SUNDAY MORNING, WE WAKE UP IN THE RAIN. LIKE THIS CROSSING FRONT, CANNOT EXCLUDE AN ISOLATED SHOWERS. As the front passes, the 1960s move away. WE COOL NEX

