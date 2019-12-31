Recent births (12/13/19 – 12/22/19)

Loading...
CASPER, Wyo. – Help us welcome the new additions to the Oil City area and congratulations to all their relatives, families and friends!
The list of recent births is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and published as received.
December 13, 2019
- Girl and boy, Penelope Nicole and Luka Kiefer, to Jaclyn and Nicholas Landess of Casper
December 16, 2019
- Daughter, Annabelle Elie, to Theresa and Tyler Enders of Casper
- Boy, Cash Steven Wayne, to Dawn and Jason McCoy of Casper
December 17, 2019
- Boy, Nathan Ray, to Danielle Saizan and Wesley Gibson of Casper
- Boy, Leo Alexander, to Krista and Michael Cardenas from Casper
December 19, 2019
- Daughter, Porter Jaymes, to Cheyenne's Kaitlynn and Devon Hillyard
December 20, 2019
- Daughter, Aliana Sara, to Beatrice and Zacarias Buhuro de Casper
- Boy, Oliver Michael, to Taylor and John Castaneda of Casper
- Boy, Julien King, to Angel Newport and Edglaw Theriault Jr.
- Boy, Noah Christopher, to Aleczandra and Christopher McAulay from Casper
December 22, 2019
- Daughter, Natalya Anne, to Darien and Nicholas Laghezza de Casper
