Recent births (12/13/19 – 12/22/19)

Loading...

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Help us welcome the new additions to the Oil City area and congratulations to all their relatives, families and friends!

The list of recent births is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and published as received.

December 13, 2019

Girl and boy, Penelope Nicole and Luka Kiefer, to Jaclyn and Nicholas Landess of Casper

December 16, 2019

Daughter, Annabelle Elie, to Theresa and Tyler Enders of Casper

Boy, Cash Steven Wayne, to Dawn and Jason McCoy of Casper

December 17, 2019

Boy, Nathan Ray, to Danielle Saizan and Wesley Gibson of Casper

Boy, Leo Alexander, to Krista and Michael Cardenas from Casper

December 19, 2019

Daughter, Porter Jaymes, to Cheyenne's Kaitlynn and Devon Hillyard

December 20, 2019

Daughter, Aliana Sara, to Beatrice and Zacarias Buhuro de Casper

Boy, Oliver Michael, to Taylor and John Castaneda of Casper

Boy, Julien King, to Angel Newport and Edglaw Theriault Jr.

Boy, Noah Christopher, to Aleczandra and Christopher McAulay from Casper

December 22, 2019

Daughter, Natalya Anne, to Darien and Nicholas Laghezza de Casper