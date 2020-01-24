Recent births (1/2/20 - 1/21/20)

January 2, 2020

  • Boy, Paxton Shane, to BreAnna and Cody McFarland from Casper

January 14, 2020

  • Young Isaías to Evalon and Jorge Martinez from Casper
  • Girls, Becklynn Rey, Morgan Sanford and Zach Becker from Casper
  • Girls, Delilah Mae, to Jocelyn Moorefield and Zachary Green from Casper

January 15, 2020

  • Young Sebastian James to Cierra Smith and Brandon Mayen from Casper
  • Jameson Scott to Erica Fischer and Bart Matthews from Evansville

January 16, 2020

  • Girls, Allison Annette, to Hailey Martinez and Kenneth Moore from Casper

January 17, 2020

  • Boy, Kyren James, to Taylor Bedsaul from Casper

January 18, 2020

  • Javier Ryan Lee to Sally and Jody Kassian from Mills

January 19, 2020

  • Girl, Tinlee Moon, to Emilee Drager from Casper
  • Girl, Kamara Lynn, to Alicia Escarsega from Casper
  • Girls, Athena Jade, to Sierra Nafziger and Brandon Tilton from Casper

January 21, 2020

  • Girls, Lynlee Evon, to Crystal and Brian Byrd from Casper

