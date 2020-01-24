Recent births (1/2/20 - 1/21/20)

Shutterstock
CASPER, Wyo. – Greetings, dear partners!
Help us to welcome the latest products to the oil city and congratulate all of your parents, families and friends!
The list of recent births is provided by the Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.
Article below …
January 2, 2020
- Boy, Paxton Shane, to BreAnna and Cody McFarland from Casper
January 14, 2020
- Young Isaías to Evalon and Jorge Martinez from Casper
- Girls, Becklynn Rey, Morgan Sanford and Zach Becker from Casper
- Girls, Delilah Mae, to Jocelyn Moorefield and Zachary Green from Casper
January 15, 2020
- Young Sebastian James to Cierra Smith and Brandon Mayen from Casper
- Jameson Scott to Erica Fischer and Bart Matthews from Evansville
January 16, 2020
- Girls, Allison Annette, to Hailey Martinez and Kenneth Moore from Casper
January 17, 2020
- Boy, Kyren James, to Taylor Bedsaul from Casper
January 18, 2020
- Javier Ryan Lee to Sally and Jody Kassian from Mills
January 19, 2020
- Girl, Tinlee Moon, to Emilee Drager from Casper
- Girl, Kamara Lynn, to Alicia Escarsega from Casper
- Girls, Athena Jade, to Sierra Nafziger and Brandon Tilton from Casper
January 21, 2020
- Girls, Lynlee Evon, to Crystal and Brian Byrd from Casper