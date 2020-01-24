Recent births (1/2/20 - 1/21/20)

Shutterstock

January 2, 2020

Boy, Paxton Shane, to BreAnna and Cody McFarland from Casper

January 14, 2020

Young Isaías to Evalon and Jorge Martinez from Casper

Girls, Becklynn Rey, Morgan Sanford and Zach Becker from Casper

Girls, Delilah Mae, to Jocelyn Moorefield and Zachary Green from Casper

January 15, 2020

Young Sebastian James to Cierra Smith and Brandon Mayen from Casper

Jameson Scott to Erica Fischer and Bart Matthews from Evansville

January 16, 2020

Girls, Allison Annette, to Hailey Martinez and Kenneth Moore from Casper

January 17, 2020

Boy, Kyren James, to Taylor Bedsaul from Casper

January 18, 2020

Javier Ryan Lee to Sally and Jody Kassian from Mills

January 19, 2020

Girl, Tinlee Moon, to Emilee Drager from Casper

Girl, Kamara Lynn, to Alicia Escarsega from Casper

Girls, Athena Jade, to Sierra Nafziger and Brandon Tilton from Casper

January 21, 2020