Receiving around: New get the job done on Colonel By Drive, development time receives into comprehensive swing

Routes 5, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 114 will serve bus stops on Mackenzie King Bridge.

Routes 6 and 7 will provide bus stops on Daly Avenue at Nicholas Road.

Right away support on Routes N39, N45, N57, N61, N75 and N97 will be available at bus stops on Rideau Avenue at Dalhousie Avenue and right away Routes N57, N61 and N75 will also prevent on Mackenzie King Bridge.

O-Educate Line 1 and Rideau Station remains open up.

Visit octranspo.com and sto.ca for more details.

Starting upcoming 7 days and managing till fall, Florence Road is closed to autos concerning Financial institution and Kent streets and McLeod street is shut involving Lyon Road and Bronson Avenue for the Florence Street and McLeod Avenue highway, sewer and watermain reconstruction challenge. Entry will be maintained for regional traffic, pedestrians and cyclists. A signed detour is in place.

On May perhaps 3 the O-Teach Line 2 closes for construction of the Stage 2 O-Prepare expansion. During the closure, bus service will replace the train assistance, halting at Bayview, Carling, Carleton, Mooney’s Bay, and Greenboro stations and at South Keys, Walkley and Heron stations and at the intersection of Preston Avenue and Gladstone Avenue.

Buses will run at the very least every 15 minutes and a lot more often as necessary to provide added capacity and space for physical distancing amid shoppers, OC Transpo mentioned.