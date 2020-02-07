Receive your first 3 months for just $ 1

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

TL; DR: A three-month introductory subscription to the Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta) normally costs $ 14.99, but for a limited time you can participate for only $ 1.

Often described as the Netflix for video games, the Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that provides access to a huge library of titles, all free to play and download.

If you’ve always been a PC gamer, that might be news to you: until recently, the service was only available on Xbox One consoles. Only in May last year did Microsoft announce that PC gamers could also get a bit of an Xbox Game Pass, as a treat, with a new version of the service for Windows 10.

Microsoft offers a $ 14.99 / quarter (or about $ 5 per month) introductory rate for new subscribers while the Xbox Game Pass for PC is a beta version, but get this: anyone signing up between now and February 13 pays just $ 1 – literally pocket money, people – for their first three months of the Xbox Game Pass for PC. (Game Pass subscriptions for console players now stay at their full price of $ 9.99 per month. Sad!)

The Xbox Game Pass for PC offers unlimited access to an ever-changing library of more than 100 popular PC titles, including both old favorites and brand new releases from Xbox Game Studios. (You get it the same day they launch – NBD or whatever.) From the successful third-person shooter Gears 5 from October to the sweaty streamer favorite Dead by Daylight, you always have something exciting to play.

Microsoft’s $ 1 Xbox Game Pass for PC deal is pretty dizzying, since most PC games cost anywhere between $ 20 and $ 60 each – click here to sign up.

