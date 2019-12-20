Receive VideoProc Mac video editing package 60% discount for holiday sales

Loading...

Thanks to our sponsor Digiarty Software you get 60% of the VideoProc video editing suite for Mac with GPU accelerated 4K processing for a limited time:

Receive VideoProc for Mac 60% lifetime license + free upgrades

Head below for a look at VideoProc for Mac:

Functions of VideoProc for Mac:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmEz5KIdXBM (/ embed)

Simple simple to advanced video editing on Mac

VideoProc is a linear video processing and editing app for Mac that can be used by any user regardless of skill level, but it also offers a lot of advanced features for professionals.

For quick editing of video & # 39; s on a Mac, you can use VideoProc to cut, crop, merge, resize, rotate, effect, flip or enhance video quality with deshake, denoise, correct lens distortion, A / V functions – enforce synchronization and more. That includes full GPU acceleration for the fastest possible editing, conversion, and processing, including 4K video & # 39; s.

Fast conversion and compression of 4K video & # 39; s

With the built-in conversion and compression tools from VideoProc you can convert video & # 39; s in 4K format to support more than 420 video output formats such as H264 to H265 (HEVC) or MKV to iPhone / MP4. This allows the app to support almost any 4K video that you throw on it, whether it comes from your iPhone, GoPro, DJI, drones and other cameras, for any conversion or compression needs.

VideoProc also offers a DVD video converter, recorder and downloader for converting DVD & # 39; s to any digital format you need.

Fast GPU hardware acceleration for 4K video

Using Level-3 GPU hardware acceleration technology, VideoProc 47x offers faster real-time video processing compared to other apps, while significantly reducing CPU usage by up to 40%. For users, this results in faster processing that is particularly noticeable with 4K video playback.

It also means that file sizes are up to 90% smaller than the original without losing video quality.

Receive VideoProc for Mac 60% lifetime license + free upgrades

Bonus offer: Try Digiarty Software's DearMob iPhone Manager for free to selectively or completely transfer videos between Mac and iOS devices without a Finder.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.