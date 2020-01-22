Receive the CompTIA certification training that your IT career needs today for less than $ 90

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

View every list of the best, most wanted jobs of 2020 and beyond. No, really, give them a look. Try a few, just to be sure.

So … what is the beating heart of all those data science, front-end engineering and DevOps professional jobs that fill all those lists? Sound, well-managed and maintained digital systems.

CompTIA has been the gold standard of IT service for more than three decades – and with the instructions in the complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle ($ 89, more than 90 percent off), you can be the equally in demand person who is charged with keeping of those vital systems in excellent condition.

During these 14 courses with more than 300 hours of training, you will dive into every facet of dealing with the most common hardware and software technologies in the industry. Whether it is installation, management, networking, security or working in the cloud, there is a course here to ensure that your training is in compliance with CompTIA’s strict measures.

The bundle contains:

CompTIA A + (220-1001) and (220-1002): Here is your introduction to everything, troubleshooting networks, operating systems, mobile devices, security, and more.

Learn to install, configure and troubleshoot network technologies. CompTIA Server + (SK0-004): Plan, secure and maintain a variety of server equipment.

Stay up to date with essential tasks for Linux system administration. CompTIA Cloud + (CV0-002): Familiarize yourself with technologies and system requirements to make systems work successfully in an enterprise cloud computing environment.

Not IT-based, but business professionals can learn to help coordinate or manage projects. CompTIA Core Blockchain: Blockchaining is the technology behind cryptocurrencies and a whole new way of sharing and storing data. This course will introduce you to this groundbreaking technology.

Know the latest cyber security with courses focused on network security and risk management. CompTIA PenTest (PT0-001) and CompTIA CySA + (CS0-001): Find the gaps in each network and stop hackers with these penetration tests and vulnerability assessment tactics.

These courses normally cost you nearly $ 3,500, but you can get them all for sale today for just $ 89.

