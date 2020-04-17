Recast Dr. Who is Sarah Jane Smith

“Doctor Who” companion Sarah Jane Smith is working again on a new song by composer producers Big Finish. Sadie Miller takes on the role of a character originally portrayed by her mother Elisabeth Sladen.

Miller plays Sarah Jane in “Doctor Who: Cybermen’s Return of Sarah Jane,” which is based on a screenplay originally written for the 1974 television series.

He appears as the fourth doctor to meet Tom Baker and as Christopher Naylor’s companion Harry Sullivan.

Sadie Miller, Tom Baker, Christopher Naylor

Elisabeth Sladen originally portrayed Sarah Jane in Doctor Who from 1973 to 1976, later returning to the show in 2006. She also appeared in spin-offs with K-9 and Company (1981) and The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007-11).

Sladen died in 2011, while his co-star Ian Marter – who originally played Harry on TV – died in 1986.

Regarding the rewording, David Richardson, Senior Producer at Big Finish, said: “How do you rephrase Sarah Jane Smith? Would you even like to? These were the issues that bothered us – we love the character. We loved Lis Sladen. We feared that it might be too early and too difficult to get there.

“But then we realized that part of Lisa lives on in Sadie and Sadie has taken the role of Sara beautifully – we all approached it carefully and respectfully and with love and I couldn’t be happier with Sadie’s performance. She has made her mother proud.

“Tom has actually worked with Christopher Naylor several times before, having played guest roles in various series of the fourth doctoral adventure. Chris is a very versatile actor, so we can throw him into so many things. But we realized he was also the perfect Harry. Again, Ian Marter is very difficult to follow, but Chris has done it and Tom was praised for what both Sadie and Chris have done. Wondering where they could jump next? “

Sadie Miller added: “When Big Finish asked me to play Sarah Jane for this song, I was very nervous. I didn’t want to create someone else’s show.

“So I tried to approach it as I did in any other role. I’ve been trying to find my piece in Sarah – my mom’s part of me. But I quickly watched Sarah Jane Smith’s screams on YouTube because I wasn’t quite sure how she wanted me to do them. Besides, I just tried to keep it separate from the original.

“Doctors’ fans who have always been so kind and generous to me and my family. It was always a big part of my life when I got big, I was never aware of it. People have always been very kind when they have really let us come, through conventions and now, like Big Finish, and after my mother’s death, it has been lovely to show love to her. “

Doctor Who: The Return of Cybermen will be released in January 2021 and is now available for pre-order as a set of two discs of the collection edition or for download from bigfinish.com.

Big Finish recently announced that studio sessions will be temporarily suspended to combat the coronavirus pandemic, although the company is still using remote recording.

He also postponed his annual Big Finish Day event and adopts a “digital first” strategy to protect the health of warehouse workers, delaying physical allocations.