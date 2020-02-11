Recalling the legendary writer Gary Gaz Regan

Last fall, we lost the award-winning writer Gary Regan. He has written countless groundbreaking books, including The Joy of Mixology, The Bartender’s Bible and The Negroni, in addition to writing a column for Half Full and various other publications. Gary also traveled all over the world to train, inspire and entertain a whole generation of bartenders, not to mention the finger that stirs thousands of Negronis!

In this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum celebrate the life and work of Gary and share some of their favorite stories about him. They are accompanied by legendary bartenders Dale DeGroff and Julie Reiner who were some of Gary’s best friends.

So make yourself a Negroni and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars includes Noah Rothbaum, the publisher of Half Full and his Senior Drinks columnist David Wondrich, discussing the greatest bartenders and the best cocktails of all time. It won the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award 2018 for the world’s best podcast for drinks.

Edited by Alex Skjong

