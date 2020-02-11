Rebooting “Fantastic Four”: does John Krasinski play a star at Mr. Fantastic?

John Krasinski wants to make the leap from Jim to Jack Ryan to … Fantastic.
What is going on?
- Krasinski – one of the stars of “The Office” and the Amazon Prime “Jack Ryan” series – recently told Total Film (via Games Radar) that he would be interested in the role of Mr. Fantastic in a restarted “Fantastic Four” series under the flag of Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Krasinski said: “I would really like to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are fun, but I also think they are really well done. And certainly many of my friends are in those films. I have no idea what (Marvel) thinks. But if they consider me for Mr. Fantastic, keep considering me because I would love it. “
- Krasinski said he doesn’t think he is the right choice to direct an MCU movie. “Oh man, direct one of those things? I don’t think I’m your husband. But if I would trade in one? I’d have so much fun. “
A little context
- “Fantastic Four” is one of the problem franchises in the Marvel world. 21st Century Fox owned the rights to the product, which saw two separate recordings in the last two decades – one starring a young Chris Evans and the other Michael B. Jordan, who both played the lead in the MCU as Captain America and Killmonger, respectively.
- But Disney bought 21st Century Fox in an important merger agreement and granted the rights of the “Fantastic Four” franchise to Disney and, through association, Marvel studios.
- A “Fantastic Four” reboot – like a possible “X-Men” reboot – is said to be in the making with Marvel. Although it can take a long time before we see one of those franchises on the screen again.