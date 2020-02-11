Rebooting “Fantastic Four”: does John Krasinski play a star at Mr. Fantastic?

John Krasinski wants to make the leap from Jim to Jack Ryan to … Fantastic.

What is going on?

Krasinski – one of the stars of “The Office” and the Amazon Prime “Jack Ryan” series – recently told Total Film (via Games Radar) that he would be interested in the role of Mr. Fantastic in a restarted “Fantastic Four” series under the flag of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Krasinski said: “I would really like to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are fun, but I also think they are really well done. And certainly many of my friends are in those films. I have no idea what (Marvel) thinks. But if they consider me for Mr. Fantastic, keep considering me because I would love it. “

"I would really like to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are fun, but I also think they are really well done. And certainly many of my friends are in those films. I have no idea what (Marvel) thinks. But if they consider me for Mr. Fantastic, keep considering me because I would love it. " Krasinski said he doesn't think he is the right choice to direct an MCU movie. "Oh man, direct one of those things? I don't think I'm your husband. But if I would trade in one? I'd have so much fun. "

A little context