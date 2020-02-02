Rebel Wilson speech – Cats, female director jokes at BAFTA Film Awards

Rebel Wilson did not take prisoners at the BAFTA Film Awards tonight with a speech that obscured the lack of diversity in the Best Director category … and her own film Cats.

Wilson presented the prize for the best director and mentioned the nominees for men before adding: “I don’t think I could do what they do – frankly, I don’t have balls.”

Sam Mendes then won the 1917 prize and defeated Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite).

Sam Mendes (Photo by Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

Cats, who played Wilson as Jennyanydots and were revealed by critics at their release in December, were particularly unsuitable for BAFTAs.

Joke that her black dress was “from a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats,” Wilson continued, “Cats … strangely not nominated for prizes. I’m not sure if everyone here has the controversy, but this year there is a clear lack of nominations for cats. “

BAFTA’s host Graham Norton also joked about the lack of diversity in this year’s nominations and called 2019 “the year white men finally broke through” and referred to Joker – who led the pack with 11 nominations – as “the story of a white man man who makes himself even whiter ”.