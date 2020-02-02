Rebel Wilson raises the lack of female director BAFTA nominees with a hilarious joke

“I don’t think I could do what they do”

It is no secret that this year’s BAFTA nominations are under attack due to their lack of diversity.

There were no female nominations in the Best Director category, with BAFTA, in particular, Little Women director Greta Gerwig concluding for a nomination.

Rebel Wilson presented the prize for Best Director and did not slap when it came to the introduction of the fully male nominees at night.

She read the list of names and said, “I don’t think I could do what they do,” she said, “Frankly, I don’t have balls.”

Well played, rebel.

She wasn’t the only joke full of the night, with Brad Pitt making a wild joke about Prince Harry for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Rebel also did not hold back when it came to discussing her own recent film, Cats, joking that her dress was “from a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats.”

“Cats … Strangely not nominated for prizes,” she continued. “I am not sure if everyone will encounter the controversy here, but there is a clear lack of nominations for cats this year.”

Too funny.